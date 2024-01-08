7 Questions Ahead Of LIV Golf’s Return

The third LIV Golf season is only a matter of weeks away, with the opening tournament of the big-money League taking place at El Camaleon Golf Club with LIV Golf Mayakoba on 2 February.

With the opening tee shots of its shotgun start fast approaching, though, there are still several questions that are yet to be answered on exactly how the action will play out across the 14 tournaments.

Here are seven of the most pressing questions ahead of LIV Golf’s return.

What Will Jon Rahm’s Team Name Be?

In December, two-time Major winner Jon Rahm confirmed his rumoured move to the PGA Tour’s rival, and it was immediately followed by suggestions that the Spaniard would have his own team as part of the agreement.

That was confirmed when he appeared on LIV Golf’s Fairway To Heaven podcast to discuss his move – and admitted he was struggling to come up with a team name.

Jon Rahm has been trying to come up with a name for his LIV Golf team (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “I’m a little bit stumped because I haven’t been able to talk to people. We’re brainstorming – there’s some names that we liked. My wife and I have been thinking about a couple. There are definitely some frontrunners, but the creative team is going to come and help with a couple of new ones.

"I never realised how much a team logo and team name, how difficult of a decision that was going to be."

Rahm also suggested that fans could yet influence the decision, saying: “Listen, if social media or whoever is watching this, I’m open to suggestions, I’m open to suggestions. I can imagine a lot of the names are going to be Spanish – bull or matador-related, like most of the ones I’ve seen, but I’d like people to maybe think outside the box as well.”

Who Will Be Jon Rahm’s Teammates?

While Rahm mulls over his team name, there’s also the small matter of who he will play alongside. There had been rumours his friend Tony Finau would join him as a new LIV Golf signing, but that was put to bed when the American ended speculation over a move with a social media update before Christmas.

Tony Finau has ruled out a move to LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, compatriot Adri Arnaus was reportedly heading to the circuit, but he later committed to the first two DP World Tour events of 2024, which cast doubt over the suggestion.

There’s no doubt LIV Golf will be looking to make a big impression in 2024 following Rahm’s signature, so new signings can’t be ruled out. For now, though, it’s a waiting game to see who will be lining up alongside Rahm on his team next month.

Who Will Fill The Vacant Spots?

While it’s unclear whether Rahm’s arrival will pave the way for a 13th team or if he’ll yet slot into an existing – albeit rebranded – outfit, we do know that there are still some gaps to fill.

Rahm is one of five newcomers to LIV Golf for the 2024 season, along with the Asian Tour’s International Series Order of Merit winner Andy Ogletree, and the three who earned contracts via the LIV Golf Promotions event, Jinichiro Kozuma, Kalle Samooja and Kieran Vincent. Ogletree has a team, having joined Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC. However, that still leaves four new players, including Rahm, looking for a team.

Currently, there are at least four available slots to fill, with Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC team two players short following Bernd Wiesberger’s decision to rejoin the DP World Tour and Graeme McDowell’s switch to Smash GC.

Graeme McDowell's Cleeks GC departure has left one of two slots open at the team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC has at least one vacancy after Jediah Morgan’s departure, while Matt Jones’s future with LIV Golf remains unclear. There is also an available role at Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC after Sihwan Kim’s relegation.

If Jones stays, that leaves four players to slot into four gaps, but if he departs LIV Golf, who else will CEO Greg Norman turn to?

And what if Rahm does form a 13th team? In that case, three new signings will be needed to complete his team, with a fourth needed if Jones moves on.

Which Teams Will The Promotions Graduates Be On?

That leads to the question of where the three players who earned contracts via the LIV Golf Promotions event will fit in. A LIV Golf Draft promises to answer that question, but, as yet, it’s not been confirmed when it will be held.

With German Kaymer at the helm, Englishman Richard Bland and former players Austrian Wiesberger and Ulsterman McDowell, Cleeks GC was an all-European affair last season. Does that mean the first Finnish LIV Golf player, Kalle Samooja, will end up there?

Which LIV Golf team will Kalle Samooja join? (Image credit: Getty Images)

And how about Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent? Does the fact his brother, Scott, plays for Iron Heads GC mean that, like Brooks and Chase Koepka at Smash GC in 2023, siblings will once again play alongside each other next season?

That would leave Japanese Jinichiro Kozuma to take up a position with Ripper GC. However, if he does, that will end its all-Australian make-up after just one year.

Perhaps the question over whether there will be a 13th team next season needs to be answered before the draft to determine the destinations of the three players takes place.

Where Will The Individual And Team Championship Be Held?

While the schedule for the 2023 season was announced back in November, three gaps needed to be filled, including season closers the Individual Championship and the Team Championship.

Will a new venue be found for the Team Championship? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Individual Championship is a new addition to the 2024 schedule, and while details on the format will come in due course, there’s also no confirmation of either its date or venue. We know it will come after the regular season-closer, LIV Golf Greenbrier, which will be held between 16 and 18 August, but beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess.

As for the Team Championship, if history is anything to go by, it’ll be held at the venue for the first two editions, Florida’s Trump National Doral. However, the fact it wasn’t named when the schedule was announced suggests that it could be in doubt.

Where Will The Pre-Masters Event Be Held?

It’s a similar story for the tournament that comes directly before The Masters. When the schedule was announced, the dates were confirmed – 5-7 April, which falls the week before the Augusta National Major. However, only “USA” was stated as a venue.

Was LIV Golf Orlando a one-off? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, the tournament immediately before The Masters was held in Orlando. However, after one year at Orange County National, could it be about to make way for a new venue in 2024?

Will Coverage Still Be On YouTube Outside The US?

After its inaugural season was streamed free on YouTube, it was all change for LIV Golf’s coverage for the 2023 season, with the CW Network securing coverage for US audiences in a multi-year deal.

Meanwhile, other regions could first access coverage via the LIV Golf Plus app before it was announced in May that viewers would be able to once again watch the remaining events on YouTube, albeit for a $3 a day fee in some areas, with free coverage elsewhere.

With the addition of one of the world’s highest-profile and best-loved players, Rahm, now on board, is LIV Golf making strides to secure lucrative TV deals beyond the US, or will fans once again be able to watch the action on YouTube?

For now, that, and other questions, remain unanswered. The weeks leading up to the start of the season will surely see most, if not all of them, resolved.