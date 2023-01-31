Report: Sebastian Munoz Set To Join LIV Golf

Having secured a multi-year TV deal in recent weeks and confirmed the schedule for its new 14-tournament League, LIV Golf’s preparations for its second season are coming together just three weeks before it begins.

One area that has been quiet since the inaugural season drew to a close last October, though, is confirmation of player signings. However, there are signs that will be rectified imminently as The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan (opens in new tab) reports that Colombian Sebastian Munoz will join the circuit.

While Munoz is not the household name player many will be expecting, particularly after signing the likes of relatively recent World No.1s Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and current Open champion Cameron Smith, the 30-year-old is far from a PGA Tour rookie. He has played 134 tournaments and amassed career earnings of over $9m. Nevertheless, that experience has only yielded one PGA Tour victory, the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Munoz's most impressive performance of 2022 came in May’s AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for third. The month after, a creditable tie for 14th in the US Open saw him climb to a career high World No.49. Then, in September’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, he was one of the International Team’s top performers before Team USA ran out winners. Munoz’s last outing saw him miss the cut in last week’s Famers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, and he is currently ranked World No.90.

Munoz is the latest in a string of players linked with a move to LIV Golf in recent months. Another South American, Chilean Mito Pereira is strongly rumoured to be joining, while Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Thomas Pieters have been linked too. Last November, CEO Greg Norman heightened expectations of a frenzied close season of signings by saying he was targeting seven new players.

With the season beginning at Mexico’s El Camaleon Golf Club on 24 February, there is a growing expectation that a host of new signings will be announced shortly. As the new season draws closer, a string of LIV Golf players are in the field for the Saudi International, which is funded by the organisation that bankrolls the circuit, the Public Investment Fund. Cameron Young, Lucas Herbert and Cameron Champ have also been granted permission to appear by the PGA Tour.