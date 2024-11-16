Report: PGA Tour Player Disqualified After Being 'Not In Place To Play' At Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship second round resumed on Saturday morning after play was suspended on Friday afternoon.

According to PGA Tour Communications, 11 players were left to come back on Saturday morning to complete their rounds, with it then revealed that one player, Raul Pereda, had been disqualified, although the reason, at the time, was unclear.

Raul Pereda was disqualified from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship during round two.November 16, 2024

Now, according to one PGA Tour Official, the reason for the disqualification was due to the player not being in position when play resumed, with the Official stating to Golf Monthly: "He was disqualified when he was not in place to play at the resumption of the delayed second round on Saturday morning."

Following the suspension of play due to darkness at 5.20pm local time, the tournament saw a number of withdrawals from players who were well back of the two-under-par cut line.

At the time, Pereda was two-over for the tournament, following back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh, his 15th and 16th holes of the day. Prior to that, the Mexican golfer had been clawing his way back into the cutline fray, sitting three-under for his round and level-par for the event.

Pereda earned his PGA Tour card via an immediate promotion from the PGA Tour Americas circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

The disqualification comes just a week after fellow pro, Emilio Gonzalez, was disqualified at the World Wide Technology Championship due to a rules "breach of Rule 18.3 (Provisional Ball).”

At the tournament in Mexico, it was reported that Gonzalez failed to make a “reasonable effort” to identify the first ball he hit into the waste area once it was found, with the 27-year-old consequently disqualified following his round on Friday.