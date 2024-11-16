Report: PGA Tour Player Disqualified After Being 'Not In Place To Play' At Bermuda Championship
Raul Pereda was disqualified from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Saturday morning, reportedly due to the 28-year-old not being in place to play
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship second round resumed on Saturday morning after play was suspended on Friday afternoon.
According to PGA Tour Communications, 11 players were left to come back on Saturday morning to complete their rounds, with it then revealed that one player, Raul Pereda, had been disqualified, although the reason, at the time, was unclear.
Raul Pereda was disqualified from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship during round two.November 16, 2024
Now, according to one PGA Tour Official, the reason for the disqualification was due to the player not being in position when play resumed, with the Official stating to Golf Monthly: "He was disqualified when he was not in place to play at the resumption of the delayed second round on Saturday morning."
Following the suspension of play due to darkness at 5.20pm local time, the tournament saw a number of withdrawals from players who were well back of the two-under-par cut line.
At the time, Pereda was two-over for the tournament, following back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh, his 15th and 16th holes of the day. Prior to that, the Mexican golfer had been clawing his way back into the cutline fray, sitting three-under for his round and level-par for the event.
The disqualification comes just a week after fellow pro, Emilio Gonzalez, was disqualified at the World Wide Technology Championship due to a rules "breach of Rule 18.3 (Provisional Ball).”
At the tournament in Mexico, it was reported that Gonzalez failed to make a “reasonable effort” to identify the first ball he hit into the waste area once it was found, with the 27-year-old consequently disqualified following his round on Friday.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
