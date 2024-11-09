PGA Tour Pro Disqualified In Bizarre Rules Incident At World Wide Technology Championship

After firing a one-over-par 73 on Thursday, Emilio Gonzalez would need a low round on Friday to make the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Carding a one-under 71, the Mexican failed to make the weekend and, a few hours later, it turned out Gonzalez was disqualified following a rules infringement at the par-4 15th!

Emilio Gonzalez was disqualified after the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship due to a breach of Rule 18.3. (Provisional Ball).November 8, 2024

Signing his scorecard, the 27-year-old spoke to media and was likely on his way back to the hotel before rules officials revealed that he would be disqualified due to a rules "breach of Rule 18.3 (Provisional Ball).”

Being played at the Tiger Woods designed El Cardonal at Diamante, Gonzalez reportedly struck his tee shot on the 15th into the desert area and, a few seconds later, played a provisional.

Now, this is where the rule infringement occurs as, after a brief search was conducted to find the first tee shot, a golf ball was found in the three-minute limit, but officials claimed that Gonzalez failed to make a “reasonable effort” to identify the ball once it was found. In the end, he continued to play the provisional, making a bogey five.

Gonzalez during his second round at the World Wide Technology Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under Rule 18.3 - 'Playing Provisional Ball After Search Has Started Is Allowed' - "A player may play a provisional ball for a ball that might be lost up until the point when the three-minute search time has ended.

"For example, if a player is able to return to the spot of their previous stroke and play a provisional ball before the three-minute search time has ended, the player is allowed to do so. If the player plays the provisional ball and the original ball is then found within the three-minute search time, the player must continue play with the original ball."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To not be penalized and disqualified, Gonzalez needed to clearly determine whether the found ball was his or not.