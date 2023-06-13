Report: Netflix Planning To Launch Live-Streamed Celebrity Golf Tournament

Netflix appears to be furthering its involvement in golf, with the streaming giants reportedly looking to use the sport as their first venture into live-streaming sporting events.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is in early talks to produce its own celebrity golf tournament set to take place this autumn, which would be live-streamed on Netflix.

The event is rumoured to take place in Las Vegas, with the tournament combining stars from two of the company's most popular sporting docuseries, Full Swing and Formula 1's Drive to Survive.

Drive to Survive marked one of Netflix’s first forays into a behind-the-scenes sports programme with the show proving to be extremely popular and boosting Formula 1's viewing figures as a result.

Full Swing, meanwhile, debuted in February 2023 with the series tracking a number of high-profile golfers throughout a tumultuous year for the sport with the arrival of LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour has confirmed that season two will be launching next year and filming has already begun, with producer Chad Mumm confirming that the cameras were recording when the dramatic news broke last week surrounding the proposed merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

While there is little information on the exact content of the proposed show, it clearly reaffirms Netflix’s intent to enter the market of live sports coverage. The company reportedly bid for US Live streaming rights to Formula One last year and has increased its output of sports-related docuseries with upcoming programmes covering cycling’s Tour de France and rugby’s Six Nations.

Given the star-studded cast involved in Full Swing, which featured the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, the proposed celebrity tournament could present a fun watch akin to The Match, an exhibition matchplay golf event that has been running since 2018.