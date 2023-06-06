Full Swing Producer Reveals Filming Took Place During Merger Announcement

On Tuesday, the professional golf landscape changed drastically, with it being announced that LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour struck a historic agreement after over a year of division.

Following the surprising news, social media reacted heavily to the announcement, with Netflix's 'Full Swing' docuseries producer, Chad Mumm, revealing that cameras were indeed rolling when the news broke.

You better believe we were filming when this broke. #FullSwing.June 6, 2023 See more

Taking to Twitter, Mumm, who has already dropped a few hints of what series 2 of Full Swing will contain, wrote: "You better believe we were filming when this broke. #FullSwing," with the producer then explaining that the timing of the news was a "good break".

Already, in 2023, we know that the second series will drop next year, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry spotted wearing microphones during the third round of the PGA Championship.

Along with the Major pairing, Max Homa was also spotted wearing a microphone during the first round of the Masters in April, with the American reportedly filmed during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, an event in which he finished 39th.

Homa during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first season of Full Swing debuted in February with eight episodes following some of the sport's biggest names throughout 2022. The show documented all four of the men's Majors and culminated with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, an event which was won by McIlroy.

Although it's unclear as to what was caught on film when the news was released, Netflix certainly chose a good time to make Full Swing, with the rise of LIV Golf and the recent agreement only hyping up what is in store for 2024.