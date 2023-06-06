Full Swing Producer Reveals Filming Took Place During Merger Announcement
Full Swing producer, Chad Mumm, revealed that cameras were indeed rolling when the historic merger was announced
On Tuesday, the professional golf landscape changed drastically, with it being announced that LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour struck a historic agreement after over a year of division.
Following the surprising news, social media reacted heavily to the announcement, with Netflix's 'Full Swing' docuseries producer, Chad Mumm, revealing that cameras were indeed rolling when the news broke.
You better believe we were filming when this broke. #FullSwing.June 6, 2023
Taking to Twitter, Mumm, who has already dropped a few hints of what series 2 of Full Swing will contain, wrote: "You better believe we were filming when this broke. #FullSwing," with the producer then explaining that the timing of the news was a "good break".
Already, in 2023, we know that the second series will drop next year, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry spotted wearing microphones during the third round of the PGA Championship.
Along with the Major pairing, Max Homa was also spotted wearing a microphone during the first round of the Masters in April, with the American reportedly filmed during the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, an event in which he finished 39th.
The first season of Full Swing debuted in February with eight episodes following some of the sport's biggest names throughout 2022. The show documented all four of the men's Majors and culminated with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, an event which was won by McIlroy.
Although it's unclear as to what was caught on film when the news was released, Netflix certainly chose a good time to make Full Swing, with the rise of LIV Golf and the recent agreement only hyping up what is in store for 2024.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Good For The Game' - Jack Nicklaus Backs PGA Tour Merger With LIV Golf
The 18-time Major winner has given his backing to the merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and LIV Golf
By Mike Hall • Published
-
PGA Tour Sends Letters To Players Confirming LIV Golf Merger
Jay Monahan has addressed PGA Tour members to announce the unification, stating the news will end all pending litigation.
By Ed Carruthers • Published