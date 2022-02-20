Saudi League 'Dead In The Water' - Rory McIlroy

The Saudi Golf League has dominated proceedings in the golfing world over the last month. However, following the announcements of support of the PGA Tour from Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday afternoon, it seems that the threat of the SGL is going away.

Speaking after his final round at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday, Rory McIlroy gave his thoughts on the league after the announcements of two of the game's biggest stars, claiming that the SGL is now "dead in the water" and that "I just can't see any reason why anyone would go."

McIlroy has frequently voiced his support for the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-time Major winner, who stated back in May 2021 that the idea of the SGL was nothing more than a "money grab", went on to say: "I think with everything that's transpired in the last few days, I don't think it's surprising. Like I've always reiterated, I feel like this is the best place to play golf if you're an elite professional golfer.

"Maybe I'm fortunate that I've been more privy to the inner workings of the Tour and I've been more involved and got quite a good relationship with the leadership team on the PGA Tour, Jay, Andy Pazder, Ross Berlin, all those sort of guys. Every time I walk out of a meeting or walk out of any sort of interaction with them, I'm always very confident that the Tour's headed in the right direction.

"I was really glad to see DJ and Bryson put out those statements this week. We all want to play against the best players in the world and they're certainly two of the best players in the world and it's nice to know that they're committed to playing here and committed to making this the best tour in the world."

DeChambeau and Johnson announced their support for the PGA Tour on Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although there had been multiple reports of players being offered eye-watering amounts of money, as well as individuals signing non-disclosure agreements, McIlroy never really seemed worried about the SGL takeover, stating: "I don't think they put the right leadership team in from the start. In all honesty, like the epicenter of the professional world still revolves around Tiger, he is the epicenter.

"Like who knows when he's going to play again, but if they don't have his blessing even, it's got no chance. Then roll in Jon Rahm, the best player in the world, Collin Morikawa, No. 2, me who's been up there for a while, everyone else, I mean, yeah."

Woods has stated his legacy lies in the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the SGL rumoured to announce a formal kick-off the week of The Players Championship, only time will tell what is to happen. At the moment, it is believed around 17 golfers have already "jumped over" to the league, with PGA Tour professional, Kramer Hickok, believing that there will be "12-14 events, with no cut and 40 players."

However, McIlroy is unsure of the participation numbers, humorously stating: "Who else have you got to fill the field? I mean, Greg Norman would have to tee it up to fill the field. Like, I mean seriously? I mean, who else is going to do it? I don't think they could get 48 guys."