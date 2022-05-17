Report: Norman Set To Be Dropped As LIV Golf CEO

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Greg Norman has endured a barrage of criticism in recent days after comments he made that appeared to downplay the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Now, according to one prominent journalist, his days as the frontman for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series could be numbered.

In a Q&A on The Fire Pit Collective, prominent golf journalist and author of an unauthorised biography Phil Mickelson, Alan Shipnuck, says he thinks Norman could be replaced. In response to a question about Mickelson’s association with the series, Shipnuck said: “A prominent Tour agent recently confided that he is hearing Norman is on the outs with the Saudis, which would be another wild development in this saga. If a leadership change is imminent with LIV Golf, that would be all the more reason for Mickelson to pass on the PGA Championship and take more time to assess a chaotic situation.”

Last week, during a media day ahead of the inaugural series beginning on 9 June at the Centurion Club near London, Norman said of the Khassoggi murder: "Everybody has owned up to it, right? It has been spoken about, from what I've read, going on what you guys reported. Take ownership, no matter what it is. Look, we've all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward."

Those comments were met with a substantial backlash, including from Amnesty International, which, in an exclusive with The Guardian, condemned them as “wrong and seriously misguided.” LIV Golf Investments responded to the remarks in a statement to Golf Monthly, which read: "The killing of Jamal Khashoggi was reprehensible. Everyone agrees about that, including Greg and he has said as such previously on many occasions. Greg also knows that golf is a force for good around the world and can help make inroads toward positive change. That is why he is so excited about LIV and that was the point he was making."

Nevertheless, if Shipnuck’s source is correct, it seems as though Norman's controversial tenure as LIV Golf CEO could soon come to an end. If that happens, it would mark yet another twist in the long-running saga.

We have reached out to LIV Golf and are awaiting their response.