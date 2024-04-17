Report: Former Augusta National Employee Charged With Stealing 'Millions' In Masters Memorabilia And Merchandise

A former Augusta National employee has been charged in federal court with stealing millions of dollars worth of Masters merchandise and memorabilia over a period of 13 years.

Per the Chicago Tribune, 39-year-old Robert Globensky was charged with transporting stolen goods across state lines as outlined in a one-page document filed in Chicago on Tuesday.

The filing alleges that Globensky moved "millions of dollars’ worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and historical memorabilia" to Tampa in Florida between 2009 and 2022, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.” The filing didn’t state what the allegedly stolen items were.

The Chicago Tribune report states that “defendants charged by way of information instead of a grand jury indictment typically plan to plead guilty,” while Globensky’s attorney Thomas Church, who is based in Atlanta, could not be reached by the publication.

It has not been disclosed what role Globensky had at Augusta National, while an arraignment was not immediately scheduled.

The filing came just two days after Scottie Scheffler claimed The Masters title for the second time in three years after an enthralling four days of action. The World No.1 saw off the challenge of Swede Ludvig Aberg to win by four shots.

Scottie Scheffler won The Masters title on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In more bad news related to Augusta National, in the aftermath of the first Major of the year, it was also reported that an alarming trend of falling of falling numbers of TV viewers continued, with CBS reporting just 9.589 million viewers in Sunday’s final round, a 20% drop on the year before, when Jon Rahm claimed the title.