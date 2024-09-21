Relegated LIV Golfer Makes Ace At Team Championship

The first round of the LIV Golf Team Championship threw up a huge amount of drama, as a number of teams provided upsets at Maridoe Golf Club.

Amongst them were the Iron Heads GC quartet who, despite being the lowest ranked team in the LIV Golf standings, defeated Brooks Koepka's Smash GC side, with one shot from Scott Vincent helping his team take down one of the favorites.

Despite being relegated in the individual aspect last week in Chicago, there was still the Team Championship to play for and, playing alongside Jinichiro Kozuma, Vincent produced a hole-in-one at the par 3 14th hole.

At the time, Smash GC's Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak were 4-up through 11 but, with Vincent's ace at the 14th, it sparked an incredible comeback that resulted in Kozuma holing the final putt at the first playoff hole to win their match and the overall game.

In the other matches, Iron Heads GC's captain, Kevin Na, was beaten comfortably by Brooks Koepka 6&5, whilst Danny Lee defeated LIV Golf's 2023 Individual winner, Talor Gooch, 1-up, to give their side their first ever win in the Team Championship.

Along with that upset, 12th placed HyFlyers defeated 5th placed Torque GC, with Cameron Tringale defeating Sebastian Munoz 3&2, whilst team captain, Phil Mickelson, and his partner Brendan Steele defeated Mito Pereira and Carlos Ortiz 2&1.

In the other three matches, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Majesticks GC, whilst Stinger GC defeated Cleeks GC by the same score-line. In the final game, the 4Aces GC defeated RangeGoats GC 2-1, with Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Harold Varner III securing wins for their side.

