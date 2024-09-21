Relegated LIV Golfer Makes Ace At Team Championship
Scott Vincent produced a hole-in-one during the first round of the LIV Golf Team Championship, as his Iron Heads GC side claimed a huge shock win over Smash GC
The first round of the LIV Golf Team Championship threw up a huge amount of drama, as a number of teams provided upsets at Maridoe Golf Club.
Amongst them were the Iron Heads GC quartet who, despite being the lowest ranked team in the LIV Golf standings, defeated Brooks Koepka's Smash GC side, with one shot from Scott Vincent helping his team take down one of the favorites.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
Despite being relegated in the individual aspect last week in Chicago, there was still the Team Championship to play for and, playing alongside Jinichiro Kozuma, Vincent produced a hole-in-one at the par 3 14th hole.
At the time, Smash GC's Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak were 4-up through 11 but, with Vincent's ace at the 14th, it sparked an incredible comeback that resulted in Kozuma holing the final putt at the first playoff hole to win their match and the overall game.
In the other matches, Iron Heads GC's captain, Kevin Na, was beaten comfortably by Brooks Koepka 6&5, whilst Danny Lee defeated LIV Golf's 2023 Individual winner, Talor Gooch, 1-up, to give their side their first ever win in the Team Championship.
Along with that upset, 12th placed HyFlyers defeated 5th placed Torque GC, with Cameron Tringale defeating Sebastian Munoz 3&2, whilst team captain, Phil Mickelson, and his partner Brendan Steele defeated Mito Pereira and Carlos Ortiz 2&1.
In the other three matches, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Majesticks GC, whilst Stinger GC defeated Cleeks GC by the same score-line. In the final game, the 4Aces GC defeated RangeGoats GC 2-1, with Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Harold Varner III securing wins for their side.
LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas Groupings - Round 2
11.15am (EST)/16:15 (GMT)
- Hole 1: Bryson DeChambeau (Captain - Crushers GC) vs Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)
- Hole 2: Paul Casey (Crushers GC) vs Scott Vincent (Iron Heads GC)
- Hole 3: Anirban Lahiri & Charles Howell III (Crushers GC) vs Kevin Na (C) & Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC)
- Hole 5: Jon Rahm (Captain - Legion XIII GC) vs Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)
- Hole 6: Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII GC) vs Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC)
- Hole 7: Caleb Surratt & Kieran Vincent (Legion XIII GC) vs Phil Mickelson (C) & Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)
- Hole 10: Dean Burmester (Stinger GC) vs Dustin Johnson (Captain - 4Aces GC)
- Hole 11: Branden Grace (Stinger GC) vs Patrick Reed (4Aces GC)
- Hole 12: Louis Oosthuizen (C) & Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC) vs Harold Varner III & Pat Perez (4Aces GC)
- Hole 15: Marc Leishman (Ripper GC) vs Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs GC)
- Hole 16: Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC) vs David Puig (Fireballs GC)
- Hole 17: Cameron Smith (C) & Matt Jones (Ripper GC) vs Sergio Garcia (C) & Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
