Which Players Have Won The Most LIV Golf Titles?
There have been 32 regular LIV Golf events across its three seasons so far, but which players have the most titles?
With 12 events now complete, the third LIV Golf League season is drawing to a close with only one regular tournament, in Chicago, to come before the Team Championship finale.
In total, there have been 32 regular tournaments across the three seasons, while there have been 19 winners of individual events. Of those, only six players have multiple titles, but which players have the most?
One player stands alone as the winner of more titles than anyone else, Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka. The American claimed a playoff victory over Jon Rahm at the most recent event, LIV Golf Greenbrier, to claim his fifth title - two more than anyone else.
The first of his wins came in 2022 when he beat Peter Uihlein in a playoff at LIV Golf Jeddah, and he did it again at the venue the year after, on that occasion seeing off the challenge of Talor Gooch in extra holes.
Koepka also won LIV Golf Orlando in 2023 when he saw off Sebastian Munoz by one shot, while he has two wins in 2024 too. As well as his Greenbrier success, Koepka also claimed victory at LIV Golf Singapore when he beat Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman by two shots.
Koepka’s LIV Golf haul is now equal to his number of Major victories, while his number of professional wins has now swelled to 21.
Three players have won three LIV Golf events. Dustin Johnson was in brilliant form throughout its inaugural season, but he only claimed one individual title, in Boston, when he beat Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff, on his way to that season's individual title.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Even though Johnson has largely failed to recapture his scintillating form of 2022, he has still achieved two more LIV Golf titles. The second came at LIV Golf Tulsa in 2023, when he beat Branden Grace and Cameron Smith in another playoff, while he also won LIV Golf Las Vegas earlier this season, with Talor Gooch and Uihlein the two to miss out by one shot.
Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith also has a hat-trick of titles. The first came soon after he joined the circuit, at Chicago in 2022, when he eased to a three-shot win, and the following year he won twice, first at LIV Golf London, by a shot over teammate Leishman and Patrick Reed, before he dominated LIV Golf Bedminster, with Anirban Lahiri a distant seven shots adrift.
Talor Gooch is the only player to win three titles in one year so far when he achieved the feat in 2023. He claimed back-to-back titles in Adelaide and Singapore before beating Bryson DeChambeau by one shot at LIV Golf Andalucia. That form helped him become 2023 Individual Champion, which earned him a bonus $18m.
That leaves two players with two LIV Golf titles. Bryson DeChambeau claimed his first in style at Greenbrier in 2023, when he carded a final round of 58 to win by six over Chilean Mito Pereira and he backed that up with a one-shot win a month later in Chicago.
Joaquin Niemann also has two titles, and like DeChambeau, they have come in the same year. Niemann had a dream start to the third season of LIV Golf when he beat Sergio Garcia in a playoff at Mayakoba, while he claimed his second title in three events with a four-shot win at LIV Golf Jeddah the following month to match the number of wins he achieved on the PGA Tour.
LIV Golf Title Winners
|Titles
|Player
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|3
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Talor Gooch
|2
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2
|Joaquin Niemann
|1
|Charl Schwartzel
|1
|Branden Grace
|1
|Henrik Stenson
|1
|Charles Howell III
|1
|Danny Lee
|1
|Harold Varner III
|1
|Abraham Ancer
|1
|Dean ?Burmester
|1
|Brendan Steele
|1
|Carlos Ortiz
|1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|1
|Jon Rahm
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Who Made It Through AIG Women’s Open Final Qualifying
Weiwei Zhang was among 12 to make it to the fifth and final Major of the year via final qualifying at Fife's Crail Golfing Society
By Mike Hall Published
-
Dame Laura Davies Explains ‘Really Tough Decision’ To Not Play AIG Women’s Open
The 1986 champion has explained to Sky Sports why she has opted against competing at this year's event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anthony Kim Records Best Finish Since Comeback At LIV Golf Greenbrier
The American - who returned from a 12-year hiatus in February - also carded his joint-lowest round of the season so far at Greenbrier
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm And Joaquin Niemann Set For $18m LIV Golf Showdown
The pair will head to LIV Golf Chicago with the $18m individual title on the line
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Brooks Koepka Becomes First Player To Win Five LIV Golf Titles
The former World No.1 beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to win his fifth LIV Golf League title
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Reveals The One Thing He Misses About Life On The PGA Tour And DP World Tour
The Majesticks co-captain admitted there was one thing he missed about life on his former tours but said the positives of his move to LIV more than made up for it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'You Just Need To Treat Everyone The Same' - Henrik Stenson Calls For Consistency Over LIV Golf Fines
The Swede is frustrated with what he suggested have been inconsistent punishments by the DP World Tour in regard to LIV golfers since 2022
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Ian Poulter Calls For 'Compromise From All Sides' To Achieve Unity In Men's Game
The Majesticks GC co-captain explained why collaboration has to be at the forefront of golf's future if it is to thrive
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
How Joaquin Niemann Could Win $22 Million This Week
The Chilean is leading the LIV Golf individual standings with just two rounds to go in the 2024 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jay Monahan Coy On PGA Tour-PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner is not giving much away on the status of discussions between the two organizations
By Mike Hall Published