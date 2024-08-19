Which Players Have Won The Most LIV Golf Titles?

There have been 32 regular LIV Golf events across its three seasons so far, but which players have the most titles?

Brooks Koepka poses with the LIV Golf Greenbrier trophy
Brooks Koepka bagged his fifth LIV Golf title at Greenbrier
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

With 12 events now complete, the third LIV Golf League season is drawing to a close with only one regular tournament, in Chicago, to come before the Team Championship finale.

In total, there have been 32 regular tournaments across the three seasons, while there have been 19 winners of individual events. Of those, only six players have multiple titles, but which players have the most? 

One player stands alone as the winner of more titles than anyone else, Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka. The American claimed a playoff victory over Jon Rahm at the most recent event, LIV Golf Greenbrier, to claim his fifth title - two more than anyone else.

The first of his wins came in 2022 when he beat Peter Uihlein in a playoff at LIV Golf Jeddah, and he did it again at the venue the year after, on that occasion seeing off the challenge of Talor Gooch in extra holes.

Koepka also won LIV Golf Orlando in 2023 when he saw off Sebastian Munoz by one shot, while he has two wins in 2024 too. As well as his Greenbrier success, Koepka also claimed victory at LIV Golf Singapore when he beat Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman by two shots.

Koepka’s LIV Golf haul is now equal to his number of Major victories, while his number of professional wins has now swelled to 21.

Brooks Koepka after winning the 2022 LIV Golf Jeddah tournament

Brooks Koepka's first win came at LIV Golf Jeddah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three players have won three LIV Golf events. Dustin Johnson was in brilliant form throughout its inaugural season, but he only claimed one individual title, in Boston, when he beat Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann in a playoff, on his way to that season's individual title.

Even though Johnson has largely failed to recapture his scintillating form of 2022, he has still achieved two more LIV Golf titles. The second came at LIV Golf Tulsa in 2023, when he beat Branden Grace and Cameron Smith in another playoff, while he also won LIV Golf Las Vegas earlier this season, with Talor Gooch and Uihlein the two to miss out by one shot.

Dustin Johnson celebrating with the LIV Golf Las Vegas trophy

Dustin Johnson's most recent win came at LIV Golf Las Vegas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith also has a hat-trick of titles. The first came soon after he joined the circuit, at Chicago in 2022, when he eased to a three-shot win, and the following year he won twice, first at LIV Golf London, by a shot over teammate Leishman and Patrick Reed, before he dominated LIV Golf Bedminster, with Anirban Lahiri a distant seven shots adrift.

Talor Gooch is the only player to win three titles in one year so far when he achieved the feat in 2023. He claimed back-to-back titles in Adelaide and Singapore before beating Bryson DeChambeau by one shot at LIV Golf Andalucia. That form helped him become 2023 Individual Champion, which earned him a bonus $18m.

That leaves two players with two LIV Golf titles. Bryson DeChambeau claimed his first in style at Greenbrier in 2023, when he carded a final round of 58 to win by six over Chilean Mito Pereira and he backed that up with a one-shot win a month later in Chicago.

Bryson DeChambeau poses with the trophy after victory in LIV Golf Chicago

Bryson DeChambeau's latest win came at the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann also has two titles, and like DeChambeau, they have come in the same year. Niemann had a dream start to the third season of LIV Golf when he beat Sergio Garcia in a playoff at Mayakoba, while he claimed his second title in three events with a four-shot win at LIV Golf Jeddah the following month to match the number of wins he achieved on the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf Title Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TitlesPlayer
5Brooks Koepka
3Dustin Johnson
3Cameron Smith
3Talor Gooch
2Bryson DeChambeau
2Joaquin Niemann
1Charl Schwartzel
1Branden Grace
1Henrik Stenson
1Charles Howell III
1Danny Lee
1Harold Varner III
1Abraham Ancer
1Dean ?Burmester
1Brendan Steele
1Carlos Ortiz
1Tyrrell Hatton
1Sergio Garcia
1Jon Rahm
