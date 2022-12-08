R&A Appoints Boris Johnson's Former Press Secretary As Director Of Public Affairs
Robert Oxley has been appointed by the R&A in the new position of Director of Public Affairs
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The R&A has appointed Robert Oxley, a former press secretary under Boris Johnson during his spell as Prime Minister, in the new position of Director of Public Affairs.
Oxley is an experienced former Special Advisor who has worked in a variety of UK government departments, most recently at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS).
He will focus on the R&A’s relationship with government departments and public policy makers while also building positive engagement with key shareholders in order to improve the perception of the sport.
In his new role, Oxley will engage with ministers and government officials in Westminster and Whitehall, including with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, as well as those in Holyrood, Stormont and the Welsh Senedd. He will also liaise with local government in support of R&A Championships.
“I’m delighted to have joined the fantastic team at The R&A which plays a unique and vital global role in championing and developing the game,” said Oxley.
“Since day one of talking to The R&A, it has been clear they have a clear vision for the sport and I’m really excited to join an organisation driven by the values of integrity and inclusivity. We have an amazing opportunity to develop and sustain golf on a global scale for both current and future generations. I’m hugely excited to be part of that.”
He was welcomed by the Chief Executive of the R&A, Martin Slumbers, who said: “We are delighted to welcome Robert to the organisation in a new public affairs role as we aim to engage more deeply with policy makers to increase our global impact, influence, and reputation.
“As an experienced communications professional, having previously worked in various government positions, Robert can support our wider priorities for golf to be recognised and operate smoothly within policy and legislative frameworks.”
Prior to working at the DCMS, Oxley had worked in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office as a Senior Special Adviser while also holding various roles in other government campaigns.
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
-
-
World No.7 Will Zalatoris Confirms Return From Injury
Will Zalatoris will return to competitive golf at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in the new year
By Ross Kilvington • Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Takes On DP World Tour's Epic Hole-In-One Challenge
Robert MacIntyre was looking to become just the second person after Andy Sullivan to successfully complete the challenge
By Ross Kilvington • Published