R&A Appoints Boris Johnson's Former Press Secretary As Director Of Public Affairs

The R&A has appointed Robert Oxley, a former press secretary under Boris Johnson during his spell as Prime Minister, in the new position of Director of Public Affairs.

Oxley is an experienced former Special Advisor who has worked in a variety of UK government departments, most recently at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS).

He will focus on the R&A’s relationship with government departments and public policy makers while also building positive engagement with key shareholders in order to improve the perception of the sport.

In his new role, Oxley will engage with ministers and government officials in Westminster and Whitehall, including with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, as well as those in Holyrood, Stormont and the Welsh Senedd. He will also liaise with local government in support of R&A Championships.

“I’m delighted to have joined the fantastic team at The R&A which plays a unique and vital global role in championing and developing the game,” said Oxley.

“Since day one of talking to The R&A, it has been clear they have a clear vision for the sport and I’m really excited to join an organisation driven by the values of integrity and inclusivity. We have an amazing opportunity to develop and sustain golf on a global scale for both current and future generations. I’m hugely excited to be part of that.”

He was welcomed by the Chief Executive of the R&A, Martin Slumbers, who said: “We are delighted to welcome Robert to the organisation in a new public affairs role as we aim to engage more deeply with policy makers to increase our global impact, influence, and reputation.

“As an experienced communications professional, having previously worked in various government positions, Robert can support our wider priorities for golf to be recognised and operate smoothly within policy and legislative frameworks.”

Prior to working at the DCMS, Oxley had worked in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office as a Senior Special Adviser while also holding various roles in other government campaigns.