We take a look at what the Europeans will wear at Whistling Straits.

What Are Team Europe Wearing?

The European team will wear outfits from Loro Piana for the 43rd Ryder Cup hosted at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The company became the official supplier for the European team back in 2016 when Darren Clarke was captain at Hazeltine, and the partnership continued for Thomas Bjorn’s victory in 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris.

For those of you who don’t know anything about the brand, Loro Piana was founded in 1924 and has a rich heritage in the finest wools and craftsmanship to exquisite leather goods.

Additionally it has also been involved in the sporting worlds of horse riding, sailing, and historic cars.

Related: Ryder Cup Team Europe

“As captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana clothing is a key part of that,” Padraig Harrington said.

So what exactly will the players wear? Well let’s take a look below.

What Are Team Europe Wearing?

Loro Piana’s Ryder Cup collection is made up of polos, pullovers, jackets, trousers, belts, and even shoes.

For knitwear, super-fine wool once again proves to be the best choice: a natural fibre that offers excellent thermoregulation and is comfortable, lightweight and breathable.

For the Ryder Cup, super-fine wool has been elasticised to accommodate players’ movements, guaranteeing unmatched wearability. In addition, trousers in soft, flowing wool and silk, and polo shirts in technical, breathable jersey, are ideal for the trials and tribulations of Whistling Straits.

And finally, the colours. For two days of play, Friday and Sunday, the uniforms will be in colours that recall the European flag, while Saturday will be dedicated to Loro Piana’s distinguishing kummel nuance.

Unfortunately the official apparel from Loro Piana is quite hard to get hold of, and it is at the ultra-premium end of the market, however there are several other brands that offer cool Team Europe apparel and merchandise which are very easy to buy.

Take a look at some of our favorite Team Europe apparel products and deals below…