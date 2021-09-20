We take a look at what the Europeans will wear at Whistling Straits.
What Are Team Europe Wearing?
The European team will wear outfits from Loro Piana for the 43rd Ryder Cup hosted at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
The company became the official supplier for the European team back in 2016 when Darren Clarke was captain at Hazeltine, and the partnership continued for Thomas Bjorn’s victory in 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris.
For those of you who don’t know anything about the brand, Loro Piana was founded in 1924 and has a rich heritage in the finest wools and craftsmanship to exquisite leather goods.
Additionally it has also been involved in the sporting worlds of horse riding, sailing, and historic cars.
“As captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana clothing is a key part of that,” Padraig Harrington said.
So what exactly will the players wear? Well let’s take a look below.
Loro Piana’s Ryder Cup collection is made up of polos, pullovers, jackets, trousers, belts, and even shoes.
For knitwear, super-fine wool once again proves to be the best choice: a natural fibre that offers excellent thermoregulation and is comfortable, lightweight and breathable.
For the Ryder Cup, super-fine wool has been elasticised to accommodate players’ movements, guaranteeing unmatched wearability. In addition, trousers in soft, flowing wool and silk, and polo shirts in technical, breathable jersey, are ideal for the trials and tribulations of Whistling Straits.
And finally, the colours. For two days of play, Friday and Sunday, the uniforms will be in colours that recall the European flag, while Saturday will be dedicated to Loro Piana’s distinguishing kummel nuance.
Unfortunately the official apparel from Loro Piana is quite hard to get hold of, and it is at the ultra-premium end of the market, however there are several other brands that offer cool Team Europe apparel and merchandise which are very easy to buy.
Take a look at some of our favorite Team Europe apparel products and deals below…
The 2020 Ryder Cup European Fanwear Iconic Hybrid Padded Midlayer – Navy Now £85
Part of the European Fanwear range, this midlayer will keep the cold at bay and has a couple of nice features we like, such as the Ryder Cup logo and European flag on the back.
The 2020 Ryder Cup Sunderland Of Scotland Vancouver Pro Waterproof Jacket – Black/Blue Now £130
We all need a good golf waterproof so why not get a Ryder Cup design like this Vancouver Pro? The fabric is light, looks great, performs in all conditions and we also enjoyed the fleece lined pockets.
The 2020 Ryder Cup FootJoy Color Blocked Chill-Out Pullover – Black/Royal Now £90
Another midlayer we like is this color-blocked version from FootJoy. The quality of the garment requires little explanation as FootJoy makes some of the best golf apparel out there.
The 2020 Ryder Cup Peter Millar Perth Melange Performance Quarter Zip Top – Navy Now £100
We have been fans of Peter Millar for a while so it’s great to see the brand move into the Ryder Cup apparel sector! The navy color looks great with pretty much anything and it is also warm and stretchy.
The 2020 Ryder Cup Peter Millar Solid Performance Polo Shirt – Blue River Now £75
Or perhaps you want a Peter Millar polo? This will perform just as you want it to.
The 2020 Ryder Cup Glenmuir Deacon Tailored Collar Polo – Ascot Blue Now £50
Another top brand that always produces good Ryder Cup gear is Glenmuir and this polo is a case in point. The Ascot blue color is synonymous with the European flag and it also comes with the 2020 Ryder Cup logo stitched into it too.
