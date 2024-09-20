Rahm, Hatton And Koepka Lead 14 LIV Golfers In Alfred Dunhill Links Field
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will join Brooks Koepka in a group of 14 LIV Golf players who are in the field for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka are the headline names in a group of 14 players from LIV Golf who will be teeing it up in October's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
The Pro-Am event played over three iconic courses at the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns is looking like having one of the best fields of the DP World Tour season thanks to LIV Golf League players joining European big guns in the line-up.
Along with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick taking part, they'll be joined by Rahm, Hatton, Koepka and other LIV stars such as Patrick Reed.
Rahm and Hatton have entered as part of their bid to remain eligible for next year's Ryder Cup - with both having appealed against DP World Tour sanctions in order for them to play in the minimum four events needed to keep their cards.
Rahm's Ryder Cup eligibility is one of the biggest question marks over the competition in New York next year - as he is unwilling to pay fines imposed for playing in conflicting events to the DP World Tour, with sanctions also including suspension.
Appealing against those gives Rahm some breathing room to play in both the Spanish Open and Andalucia Masters which, along with the Dunhill Links, will be the three remaining events he needed to secure his card this season.
Rahm's Legion XIII teammate Hatton is going down the same route, but having played the Dubai Desert Classic in January and last month's British Masters, the Dunhill will be his fourth DP World Tour event of the year as he's also in the field for the Spanish Open next week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rahm and Hatton's Ryder Cup crusade is only part of the story for the Dunhill field though, as they're joined by 12 other LIV Golf players in the line-up, with 10 of those receiving tournament invites headlined by Brooks Koepka.
Five-time Major Champion Brooks Koepka returns to the #dunhilllinks next month. 'Why St Andrews is my favourite course in the world,' says Brooks. Read the full story below.September 11, 2024
Koepka had previously committed to playing in the Dunhill Links and is a big lover of links golf in general who cited the Old Course as his favourite in the world.
“I’ve been fortunate to play in several Dunhill Links, as well as two Open Championships at St Andrews over the years, and these trips are always highlights to my year," Koepka said in the press release confirming his participation.
“I love Links golf and St Andrews is my favourite course in the world. I could play there every day for the rest of my life and never get tired of it."
Koepka spent a long time playing over in Europe with two seasons on the Challenge Tour and almost two seasons on the DP World Tour before he moved back to America to the PGA Tour.
There are several other big LIV names alongside Koepka too, with Major champions Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen being given invites as well as 2023 LIV champion Talor Gooch.
LIV golfers in Dunhill Links field
- Jon Rahm
- Tyrrell Hatton
- David Puig
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Brooks Koepka
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Talor Gooch
- Peter Uihlein
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Matt Jones
- Hudson Swafford
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
What Would A Mixed Presidents Cup Look Like?
We look at the format, qualification and team line-ups for a proposed mixed Presidents Cup event involving the best male and female players from the USA and International teams
By Paul Higham Published
-
Who Are The Presidents Cup Captains?
With the United States and International Teams almost set to go head-to-head at the 2024 Presidents Cup, here is a closer look at the two captains, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
LIV Golf Players Eligible For Ryder Cup And PGA Championship, Says PGA Of America
The PGA of America has made LIV Golfers eligible for the US Ryder Cup team and PGA Championship
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Quarter-Final Matchups Revealed
The 2024 LIV Golf season concludes with the Team Championship in Dallas this weekend, starting with the quarter-finals on Friday
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'Do I Want A Deal? My Short Answer Is No, But I Don’t Care Much' - PGA Tour Pro Offers Insight Into PIF Deal
Michael Kim says a PIF deal would have very little affect on the majority of PGA Tour pros, as he gave a great insight into how a lot of them feel about it
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith Adds More Australian Events To End Of Year Schedule
Cam Smith is heading back home to Queensland again after confirming his place in the Australian PGA Championship in November
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Outlines Two Issues He Sees As Stumbling Blocks In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The four-time Major winner sees two potential stumbling blocks in the way of a deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Format 2024
The LIV Golf Team Championship has a markedly different format to the regular events in the League season – here’s how it works
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report Claims LIV Golf Player Payments A Sticking Point In PGA Tour/PIF Talks
Bloomberg has reported that the issue over how to reintegrate LIV golfers onto the PGA Tour following their big-money moves to the newer circuit is proving problematic
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There's Only A Certain Number Of Weeks The Top Players Want To Play' - Justin Rose 'Can't Quite See' How Men's Golf Reunites
Rose believes the saturation of men's pro golf's calendar makes it extremely tough for a workable resolution to be found between the top tours
By Jonny Leighfield Published