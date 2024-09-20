Rahm, Hatton And Koepka Lead 14 LIV Golfers In Alfred Dunhill Links Field

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka are the headline names in a group of 14 players from LIV Golf who will be teeing it up in October's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Pro-Am event played over three iconic courses at the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns is looking like having one of the best fields of the DP World Tour season thanks to LIV Golf League players joining European big guns in the line-up.

Along with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick taking part, they'll be joined by Rahm, Hatton, Koepka and other LIV stars such as Patrick Reed.

Rahm and Hatton have entered as part of their bid to remain eligible for next year's Ryder Cup - with both having appealed against DP World Tour sanctions in order for them to play in the minimum four events needed to keep their cards.

Rahm's Ryder Cup eligibility is one of the biggest question marks over the competition in New York next year - as he is unwilling to pay fines imposed for playing in conflicting events to the DP World Tour, with sanctions also including suspension.

Appealing against those gives Rahm some breathing room to play in both the Spanish Open and Andalucia Masters which, along with the Dunhill Links, will be the three remaining events he needed to secure his card this season.

Rahm's Legion XIII teammate Hatton is going down the same route, but having played the Dubai Desert Classic in January and last month's British Masters, the Dunhill will be his fourth DP World Tour event of the year as he's also in the field for the Spanish Open next week.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rahm and Hatton's Ryder Cup crusade is only part of the story for the Dunhill field though, as they're joined by 12 other LIV Golf players in the line-up, with 10 of those receiving tournament invites headlined by Brooks Koepka.

Five-time Major Champion Brooks Koepka returns to the #dunhilllinks next month. 'Why St Andrews is my favourite course in the world,' says Brooks. Read the full story below.September 11, 2024

Koepka had previously committed to playing in the Dunhill Links and is a big lover of links golf in general who cited the Old Course as his favourite in the world.

“I’ve been fortunate to play in several Dunhill Links, as well as two Open Championships at St Andrews over the years, and these trips are always highlights to my year," Koepka said in the press release confirming his participation.

“I love Links golf and St Andrews is my favourite course in the world. I could play there every day for the rest of my life and never get tired of it."

Koepka spent a long time playing over in Europe with two seasons on the Challenge Tour and almost two seasons on the DP World Tour before he moved back to America to the PGA Tour.

There are several other big LIV names alongside Koepka too, with Major champions Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen being given invites as well as 2023 LIV champion Talor Gooch.