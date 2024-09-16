DP World Tour Rejects LIV Golf Offer To Pay Outstanding Player Fines
Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated has reported that officials from the circuits met in August, but LIV Golf's proposal was rejected by the DP World Tour
The DP World Tour has rejected a proposal from LIV Golf to clear the fines owed to the circuit by its players and allow them to compete in its events without penalty.
Per Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig, officials from LIV Golf met with their DP World Tour counterparts in August to discuss the proposals.
According to the report, LIV Golf officials also offered a £6m settlement fee to put towards purses on the DP World Tour, assurances that future LIV Golf tournaments wouldn’t clash with the biggest DP World Tour events, and an exemption category for DP World Tour players to compete in International Series events on the Asian Tour, which has a close relationship with LIV Golf.
The issue of LIV golfers playing on the DP World Tour came to a head in April 2023. During that year’s Masters at Augusta National, it was announced that the DP World Tour had won its legal battle against LIV golfers.
That didn’t give the DP World Tour the capacity to ban LIV golfers and strip them of their memberships, but it did give it the right to impose sanctions in the form of fines and suspensions against the relevant players for breaching its conflicting tournament regulation. Various LIV golfers have played on the DP World Tour since, including Thomas Pieters at the Soudal Open, but only after outstanding fines have been paid.
The situation has repercussions for European LIV golfers with aspirations of playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup because they must play a minimum of four DP World Tour events a year beyond the Majors to retain their memberships and be eligible for the match.
LIV Golf’s highest-profile eligible player is Jon Rahm, who joined the circuit in December and would ordinarily be a shoo-in for the next Ryder Cup.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, after the Olympics, which counted towards the total, he still needs three more DP World Tour appearances this year to be eligible. One way to pave the way for the starts he needs is to pay his outstanding fines, but instead he has appealed them, along with Legion XIII teammate and fellow Ryder Cupper Tyrrell Hatton.
That has opened the door for Rahm to play in next week’s Open de Espana, followed by the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the Andalucia Masters to meet the minimum requirement.
However, it's uncertain when his appeal will be considered or whether he will be able to compete at the Ryder Cup if the decision goes against him - an outcome that is seen as a strong possibility given the DP World Tour's legal victory last year.
At LIV Golf Chicago, Rahm explained why he hadn't paid the fines, saying: "I’m not a big fan of the fines. I’ve been outspoken about the fines. I don’t intend to pay the fines and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen."
As to why the LIV Golf proposals were rejected, the DP World Tour told Golf Monthly: “We met with them and listened to their proposal but did not accept it, as our view remains that the focus should continue to be on all stakeholders working together to reach an overall solution that benefits our sport."
Negotiations are still taking place between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf on a way for the newer circuit to co-exist with the established tours in the future.
Meanwhile, the report also states that the DP World Tour’s relationship with the PGA Tour via its strategic alliance is an “underlying reason” the proposal was rebuffed.
LIV Golf has declined to comment.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Which PGA Tour Regulars Are In The BMW PGA Championship Field?
The BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour’s flagship event, and many players from the PGA Tour are competing at Wentworth this week
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The LIV Golf season finale takes place at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas as the 13 teams compete for the top prize from a $50m purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The LIV Golf season finale takes place at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas as the 13 teams compete for the top prize from a $50m purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Should LIV Golf Do With Anthony Kim?
Anthony Kim's first season in the LIV Golf League is up - so what should happen next with him?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Were Relegated From The League?
In a thrilling final day at Bolingbrook Golf Club, a number of players were relegated from the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jon Rahm Edges Joaquin Niemann For $18m LIV Golf First Prize, As Sergio Garcia Scoops $4 Million Bonus
Not only did Rahm scoop the first prize in Chicago, but the Spaniard secured the $18 million individual standings in his debut season on the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Chicago Sets New US Attendance Record
Over 15,000 fans attended Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday in the final regular event of the LIV Golf season
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Individual Championship - How Things Stand With One Round To Play In Chicago
Several players are facing relegation with one round to save themselves in Chicago, while two are still well in the reckoning for the Individual Championship title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Chicago To Boost Hopes Of $4m Individual Championship Bonus Payout
The Legion XIII player made an ace at the par-3 sixth as he continued his quest to finish third in the Individual Championship and claim a $4m bonus
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former LIV Golfer Laurie Canter In Line For PGA Tour Card
Laurie Canter is in a good position to claim a PGA Tour card next season after a strong start at the Irish Open – but will the former LIV Golfer be allowed to play there?
By Joel Kulasingham Published