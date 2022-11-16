Rahm And Fitzpatrick Receive DP World Tour Honorary Life Membership

Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick are preparing for this week’s DP World Tour season finale, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Before the duo tee it up at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, though, DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley presented them with Honorary Life Membership cards, making them the 58th and 59th members to be handed the honour.

Rahm and Fitzpatrick are the last two winners of the US Open. Rama claimed his first Major victory at Torrey Pines, finishing one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen in 2021. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick claimed his own maiden Major win in the same tournament, this time at Brookline. Fitzpatrick’s win was particularly special as he achieved it at the same venue he won the US Amateur in 2013. That placed him alongside one of the game’s all-time greats, Jack Nicklaus, as the second player to claim both titles at the same venue.

Pelley explained why the honours for Rahm and Fitzpatrick couldn’t be more appropriate given their achievements. He said: “Jon and Matt’s achievements over the last two years were truly special and we are delighted to present them both with Honorary Life Membership of the DP World Tour. Jon assumed the status of an Honorary Life Member of our Tour immediately after his win at Torrey Pines but with him not being here in Dubai last year, we were unable to make the official presentation – I am delighted to be able to put that right this year, alongside recognising Matt for his own magical US Open moment in June.

“Jon’s victory was an incredible achievement, becoming the first Spaniard to win the US Open and just the fourth Major winner from Spain. And for Matt to write his name alongside Jack Nicklaus in golf’s record books is something that few golfers in history can claim to do.”

Rahm was understandably delighted with the accolade. He said: “To join the list of icons that have earned this, it is truly an honour. Any time you can write your name in history next to some of the greatest players that have accomplished this before me is very unique. To keep doing things like this, it is a true honour to represent Spain and an honour to receive this.”

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick was equally grateful and explained it was something he’d had his eye on for some time. He said: “I’ve been out on Tour seven or eight years now and I remember when Danny Willett received his and I thought at the time ‘I’d love one of those’. When I found out that I’d be presented with Honorary Life Membership by Keith and the Tour I was truly honoured. I’m very grateful.”

The Tour began awarding players Honorary Life Memberships in 1978, six years after its inception. John Jacobs, Bernard Hunt and Dai Rees were the recipients that year. Since then, greats of the game, including Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Nick Faldo, Arnold Palmer and Rory McIlroy, have received the honour. Last year, Collin Morikawa was handed Honorary Life Membership in recognition of his Open Championship victory the previous July.