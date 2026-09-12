Quiz: Can You Name The Top Singles Points Scorers In Solheim Cup History?

Test your knowledge to see if you can correctly name all 14 players to have won at least 4 points in the singles format at the Solheim Cup

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A view from the 1st tee grandstand at the 2005 Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's singles Sunday at the 2026 Solheim Cup, where 12 one-on-one match-ups will take place to decide the trophy at Bernardus Golf.

Europe will be fielding one of the best ever Solheim Cup singles players, who ranks among a small group of just 14 to have won at least four points in the format.

So, can you name all 14?

Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer...

Quiz: Name USA's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers

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Solheim Cup results

Year

Winning Team

Score

1990

Team USA

11.5-4.5

1992

Team Europe

11.5-6.5

1994

Team USA

13-7

1996

Team USA

17-11

1998

Team USA

16-12

2000

Team Europe

14.5-11.5

2002

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2003

Team Europe

17.5-10.5

2005

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2007

Team USA

16-12

2009

Team USA

16-12

2011

Team Europe

15-13

2013

Team Europe

18-10

2015

Team USA

14.5-13.5

2017

Team USA

16.5-11.5

2019

Team Europe

14.5-13.5

2021

Team Europe

15-13

2023

Team Europe retain

14-14

2024

Team USA

15.5-12.5
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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