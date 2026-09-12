Quiz: Can You Name The Top Singles Points Scorers In Solheim Cup History?
Test your knowledge to see if you can correctly name all 14 players to have won at least 4 points in the singles format at the Solheim Cup
It's singles Sunday at the 2026 Solheim Cup, where 12 one-on-one match-ups will take place to decide the trophy at Bernardus Golf.
Europe will be fielding one of the best ever Solheim Cup singles players, who ranks among a small group of just 14 to have won at least four points in the format.
So, can you name all 14?
Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer...
Quiz: Name USA's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers
For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.
More Solheim Cup quizzes:
- Ultimate Solheim Cup Quiz: Can You Get 10/10?
- Quiz: Can You Name Every Solheim Cup Venue?
- Quiz: Name Europe's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers
- Quiz: Can You Name USA's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers?
- Quiz: Name The Solheim Cup Players With The Most Appearances
|
Year
|
Winning Team
|
Score
|
1990
|
Team USA
|
11.5-4.5
|
1992
|
Team Europe
|
11.5-6.5
|
1994
|
Team USA
|
13-7
|
1996
|
Team USA
|
17-11
|
1998
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2000
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-11.5
|
2002
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2003
|
Team Europe
|
17.5-10.5
|
2005
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2007
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2009
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2011
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2013
|
Team Europe
|
18-10
|
2015
|
Team USA
|
14.5-13.5
|
2017
|
Team USA
|
16.5-11.5
|
2019
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-13.5
|
2021
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2023
|
Team Europe retain
|
14-14
|
2024
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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