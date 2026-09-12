Quiz: Can You Name The Top Singles Points Scorers In Solheim Cup History?

It's singles Sunday at the 2026 Solheim Cup, where 12 one-on-one match-ups will take place to decide the trophy at Bernardus Golf.

Europe will be fielding one of the best ever Solheim Cup singles players, who ranks among a small group of just 14 to have won at least four points in the format.

So, can you name all 14?

Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer...

Quiz: Name USA's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers

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More Solheim Cup quizzes:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Solheim Cup results Year Winning Team Score 1990 Team USA 11.5-4.5 1992 Team Europe 11.5-6.5 1994 Team USA 13-7 1996 Team USA 17-11 1998 Team USA 16-12 2000 Team Europe 14.5-11.5 2002 Team USA 15.5-12.5 2003 Team Europe 17.5-10.5 2005 Team USA 15.5-12.5 2007 Team USA 16-12 2009 Team USA 16-12 2011 Team Europe 15-13 2013 Team Europe 18-10 2015 Team USA 14.5-13.5 2017 Team USA 16.5-11.5 2019 Team Europe 14.5-13.5 2021 Team Europe 15-13 2023 Team Europe retain 14-14 2024 Team USA 15.5-12.5