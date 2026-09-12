Quiz: Name The Solheim Cup Players With The Most Appearances

As of the 2026 match, 22 players have made at least six Solheim Cup appearances. How many can you name?

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Solheim Cup team USA celebrate winning in a circle
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Solheim Cup is taking place in The Netherlands for the first time with Bernardus Golf hosts the three-day match play event.

Anna Nordqvist's Team Europe came into the week seeking to win the trophy back from Angela Stanford's Team USA following the Americans' 15.5 - 12.5 victory last time out.

The Europeans have plenty of experience on their side, including two players who have made their eighth start in the blue and gold this week.

So, can you name the players with the most Solheim Cup appearances? There are now 22 players to have made at least six teams.

Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer to try and get them all. Can you get all 22?

Quiz: Most Solheim Cup Appearances - How Many Can You Name?

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Solheim Cup results

Year

Winning Team

Score

1990

Team USA

11.5-4.5

1992

Team Europe

11.5-6.5

1994

Team USA

13-7

1996

Team USA

17-11

1998

Team USA

16-12

2000

Team Europe

14.5-11.5

2002

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2003

Team Europe

17.5-10.5

2005

Team USA

15.5-12.5

2007

Team USA

16-12

2009

Team USA

16-12

2011

Team Europe

15-13

2013

Team Europe

18-10

2015

Team USA

14.5-13.5

2017

Team USA

16.5-11.5

2019

Team Europe

14.5-13.5

2021

Team Europe

15-13

2023

Team Europe retain

14-14

2024

Team USA

15.5-12.5
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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