Quiz: Name The Solheim Cup Players With The Most Appearances
As of the 2026 match, 22 players have made at least six Solheim Cup appearances. How many can you name?
The 2026 Solheim Cup is taking place in The Netherlands for the first time with Bernardus Golf hosts the three-day match play event.
Anna Nordqvist's Team Europe came into the week seeking to win the trophy back from Angela Stanford's Team USA following the Americans' 15.5 - 12.5 victory last time out.
The Europeans have plenty of experience on their side, including two players who have made their eighth start in the blue and gold this week.
So, can you name the players with the most Solheim Cup appearances? There are now 22 players to have made at least six teams.
Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer to try and get them all. Can you get all 22?
Quiz: Most Solheim Cup Appearances - How Many Can You Name?
For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.
More Solheim Cup quizzes:
- Ultimate Solheim Cup Quiz: Can You Get 10/10?
- Quiz: Can You Name Every Solheim Cup Venue?
- Quiz: Name Europe's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers
- Quiz: Can You Name USA's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers?
|
Year
|
Winning Team
|
Score
|
1990
|
Team USA
|
11.5-4.5
|
1992
|
Team Europe
|
11.5-6.5
|
1994
|
Team USA
|
13-7
|
1996
|
Team USA
|
17-11
|
1998
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2000
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-11.5
|
2002
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2003
|
Team Europe
|
17.5-10.5
|
2005
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2007
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2009
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2011
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2013
|
Team Europe
|
18-10
|
2015
|
Team USA
|
14.5-13.5
|
2017
|
Team USA
|
16.5-11.5
|
2019
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-13.5
|
2021
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2023
|
Team Europe retain
|
14-14
|
2024
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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