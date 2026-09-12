Quiz: Name The Solheim Cup Players With The Most Appearances

The 2026 Solheim Cup is taking place in The Netherlands for the first time with Bernardus Golf hosts the three-day match play event.

Anna Nordqvist's Team Europe came into the week seeking to win the trophy back from Angela Stanford's Team USA following the Americans' 15.5 - 12.5 victory last time out.

The Europeans have plenty of experience on their side, including two players who have made their eighth start in the blue and gold this week.

So, can you name the players with the most Solheim Cup appearances? There are now 22 players to have made at least six teams.

Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer to try and get them all. Can you get all 22?

Quiz: Most Solheim Cup Appearances - How Many Can You Name?

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More Solheim Cup quizzes:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Solheim Cup results Year Winning Team Score 1990 Team USA 11.5-4.5 1992 Team Europe 11.5-6.5 1994 Team USA 13-7 1996 Team USA 17-11 1998 Team USA 16-12 2000 Team Europe 14.5-11.5 2002 Team USA 15.5-12.5 2003 Team Europe 17.5-10.5 2005 Team USA 15.5-12.5 2007 Team USA 16-12 2009 Team USA 16-12 2011 Team Europe 15-13 2013 Team Europe 18-10 2015 Team USA 14.5-13.5 2017 Team USA 16.5-11.5 2019 Team Europe 14.5-13.5 2021 Team Europe 15-13 2023 Team Europe retain 14-14 2024 Team USA 15.5-12.5