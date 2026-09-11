Quiz: Can You Name USA's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers?
Test your knowledge to see if you can correctly name all 20 of the USA's top Solheim Cup points scorers in under 10-minutes
The 2026 Solheim Cup takes place in The Netherlands for the first time as Bernardus Golf hosts the three-day match play event.
Angela Stanford's Team USA will look to win back-to-back matches after a 15.5 - 12.5 victory last time out at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
And as it's Solheim Cup week, you can get in the mood for the golf with this testing quiz.
Can you name USA's top 20 Solheim Cup points scorers? That's the task we're challenging you with!
Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer to try and get them all. Can you get all 20? Find out...
Quiz: Name USA's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers
For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.
Solheim Cup 2026: dates and past results
The 2026 Solheim Cup, which will be the 20th edition, takes place from September 11-13, with two days of doubles action on the Friday and Saturday before 12 singles matches on Sunday.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Three-time KLM Open venue Bernardus Golf will be the star of the show, with The Netherlands hosting the match for the first time in history.
The action is set to be tight with both teams very strong. Nelly Korda headlines Team USA, while Solheim Cup stalwart Charley Hull heads a strong and experienced home team that features rising star Lottie Woad as a debutant.
|
Year
|
Winning Team
|
Score
|
1990
|
Team USA
|
11.5-4.5
|
1992
|
Team Europe
|
11.5-6.5
|
1994
|
Team USA
|
13-7
|
1996
|
Team USA
|
17-11
|
1998
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2000
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-11.5
|
2002
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2003
|
Team Europe
|
17.5-10.5
|
2005
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
|
2007
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2009
|
Team USA
|
16-12
|
2011
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2013
|
Team Europe
|
18-10
|
2015
|
Team USA
|
14.5-13.5
|
2017
|
Team USA
|
16.5-11.5
|
2019
|
Team Europe
|
14.5-13.5
|
2021
|
Team Europe
|
15-13
|
2023
|
Team Europe retain
|
14-14
|
2024
|
Team USA
|
15.5-12.5
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.