The 2026 Solheim Cup takes place in The Netherlands for the first time as Bernardus Golf hosts the three-day match play event.

Angela Stanford's Team USA will look to win back-to-back matches after a 15.5 - 12.5 victory last time out at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

And as it's Solheim Cup week, you can get in the mood for the golf with this testing quiz.

Can you name USA's top 20 Solheim Cup points scorers? That's the task we're challenging you with!

Test your knowledge below, where you'll be faced with a 10-minute timer to try and get them all. Can you get all 20? Find out...

Quiz: Name USA's Top 20 Solheim Cup Points Scorers

For more fun golf quizzes, head to Golf Monthly's Quiz homepage.

The 2026 Solheim Cup, which will be the 20th edition, takes place from September 11-13, with two days of doubles action on the Friday and Saturday before 12 singles matches on Sunday.

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Three-time KLM Open venue Bernardus Golf will be the star of the show, with The Netherlands hosting the match for the first time in history.

The action is set to be tight with both teams very strong. Nelly Korda headlines Team USA, while Solheim Cup stalwart Charley Hull heads a strong and experienced home team that features rising star Lottie Woad as a debutant.