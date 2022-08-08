Pro Takes Dig At DeChambeau Over Pizza Analogy

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Joel Dahmen has posted what looks to be an obvious dig at the pizza shop analogy Bryson DeChambeau used to describe the situation between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

The 34-year-old American pro posted a picture of a half eaten pizza with the caption, “I tried a new pizza place, should I sue the old one?!” The post comes a few days after DeChambeau appeared on Fox News and came up with a pizza shop analogy to describe the situation between the LIV Golf Series, where the former US Open winner now plies his trade, and the PGA Tour.

I tried a new pizza place, should I sue the old one?! pic.twitter.com/CPyunX949hAugust 7, 2022 See more

DeChambeau joined the Saudi-backed series in June, and an indefinite PGA Tour ban followed, as it has with all players who have made the move. A group of LIV players, including the 28-year-old Californian, last week filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour challenging their suspensions, and when DeChambeau talked to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, he used pizza shops to try and illustrate the position.

He said: “It's so weird, because it's like - let's use this as a reference. I heard this earlier this week. You have a pizza shop that's been in existence for 50 years and all the customers go to it and it's a great product.

“All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And they start paying the customers to come eat at their place, and that pizza is potentially a little bit better of a pizza, right? And then, all of a sudden, that original pizza house goes, if you go over there, we're banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop. What's wrong with that economic model?”

PGA Tour pro Dahmen, who won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March 2021, has now taken to social media to point out a potential flaw in the analogy - that if you decide to start going to a new pizza shop, you wouldn’t sue the old one. Of course, DeChambeau might respond that the old pizza shop wouldn’t give you an indefinite ban from coming back if you tried a new one, so legal action wouldn’t be needed.

One thing is for sure, no matter the result of the lawsuit. It’s unlikely Dahmen and his colleagues who have stayed loyal to the PGA Tour will be sharing a pizza, or anything else, with DeChambeau or any player signed to LIV Golf any time soon.