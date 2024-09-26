'It's Our Time' - Mike Weir Says Team Spirit Can Spark International Presidents Cup Victory

International Team captain Mike Weir says that after watching years of close calls, near misses and Presidents Cup heartbreak, this year is the year for Team USA's winning run to come to an end.

Canadian great Weir will lead his team in front of his home fans at Royal Montreal Golf Club this week against Jim Furyk's all-powerful Team USA.

The Americans have won the last nine Presidents Cup clashes, with the International Team winning just once in the 14 editions of the competition's history - along with the one tie.

Weir says he has built on work done by previous captains to harness a more powerful team spirit and with a young, hungry side, he feels the time is right for them to beat the USA.

"I believe we have a really strong team this year, with young up-and-coming players with great energy to complement our veterans who will provide leadership," Weir said in his blog for Sky Sports.

"We've been part of this for a long time and we're super hungry, and players like Adam Scott are hungry for it. I feel like it's our time to get over the line in Montreal, and we're going to be doing everything we can to get there."

Weir says he's played in and seen too many near misses over the years, and now wants to finally get over the line.

"There have been heartbreaks over the years for sure. In 2007, I was thankful that captain Gary Player picked me and I beat Tiger Woods in the Sunday singles in front of a Canadian fans which was a special moment. However, I did feel a little empty because we didn't win as a team.

"In Australia in 2019, we led by a couple of points going into Sunday but didn't quite get it done in the singles. At Quail Hollow, we put up a great fight too.

"Watching our players, you want it so bad for them and you feel for them. There have been tough moments but I think it makes us hungrier going forward.

"The times we've seen the US team celebrating their wins, I want that for our guys. Every time it doesn't happen, it's been extremely disappointing."

Weir says that a crucial new factor in their chances is the acknowledgement that team spirit was harder to acquire, but leading on from work by former captain Ernie Els that team spirit is higher than ever.

"It's no secret it can be a struggle to form unity with all the cultural differences the International team has had to deal with over the years," said Weir.

"So that's why we've implemented a lot more engagement amongst our players by playing practice rounds and hosting dinners to get the guys together and more familiar with one another.

"These days, the Korean players aren't playing by themselves, they're playing with the Canadians, the South Africans and Australians, and are sitting with each other at dinners and things like that. Everybody is more comfortable, and I think that's a big factor.

"As our captain in 2019, Ernie created the shield as our new International team logo and it has been pivotal in rallying and uniting our players and creating our identity.

"Our players have bought into this and are fully vested in our team strategy and the way we've tried to build our team. The shield is going to be an important element in our quest to succeed and we also saw in 2022, when Trevor was captain, there is a strong sense within our team room that everybody is united by the shield."