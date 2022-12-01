£100k To Go Pro? New Competition Offers Amateur Golfers Chance To Win Investment

Golf technology company Hole19 is teaming up with Mobility Pro and HWPO in association with Callaway and Adidas to give one amateur golfer a chance to win a £100k investment for their debut year on tour.

The documentary style competition ‘The Shot’, will follow one golfer throughout the duration of a six-month tailored training programme, under the tutelage of three-time PGA Tour winner Scott Stallings, in order to play their best golf and make the cut at the Open Championship held at Royal Liverpool - where the £100k investment awaits.

The Shot is open to all and is looking for three golfers of varying ability to take part. Following a tailored improvement program devised by Mobility Pro, HWPO and Scott Stallings, golfers' will record their scores and stats via the Hole19 app to see how this translates to on-course performance.

Callaway will be supporting the competition and will be providing bespoke club and ball fittings to the golfers in order to help with their games. Adidas and Hole 19 gear will be providing the apparel to the golfers, so they look sharp in front of the cameras.

One golfer will head to the Open qualifying at the end of the programme in an attempt to qualify for the 151st Open and if they succeed, Stallings will prepare them for their opening two rounds at Royal Liverpool.

If the golfer makes the cut, they will receive the £100k to support their first year as a professional. The other golfers will compete in a showdown at a top course where there will be a £750 prize and a VIP experience at the Open to play for.

"I'll help the players to be the best version of themselves. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I want them to do everything they can prior to that to perform on the first tee." Said Stallings about the competition, while Ben Hacker, Head of Marketing at Hole 19 also had his say on the documentary:

“We don’t want to produce a documentary simply showing golfers getting better. We want The Shot to show that with the right support and products, we can hopefully make a golfer's dream come true by making it to The Open Championship, making the cut and having the financial investment they need to try and make it professionally.”

Entries are open now and you can apply here for what sounds like an excellent opportunity.