I Just Played My First Open Golf Event For 15 Years… And I’m Already Planning My Next One

I love being a nomadic golfer and it suits me more than golf club membership at this moment in time, but there are definitely elements of club life that I really miss: building up an intimate knowledge of a course, having a place to call home, developing friendships and competing in competitions on a regular basis.

Since I reluctantly stepped away from membership at the age of 19, I haven’t competed in many competitions and I’ve only really taken part in card-in-hand events at a handful of charity golf days, most of which have prioritised fun over serious competition.

My handicap index has been attained exclusively from the submission of general play rounds and I’m almost always with friends or colleagues on the golf course.

I was pondering signing up for an open competition when an email came through from England Golf about a series of iGolf Opens – events for non-club members with official handicaps tracked via the organisation’s popular nomadic golf scheme.

I’m a huge fan of iGolf and I thought it was about time to get my competitive juices flowing, so I signed up for the regional event at Abridge GC.

As a side note, open competitions often offer excellent value. In this instance, the price of the day was less than the regular visitor green fee, plus a two-course meal was included (as well as a post-round pint). The top eight on the leaderboard would also be invited to the Grand Final at prestigious Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

The pre-event communication was excellent and sign in on the day was as smooth as it gets. As I headed to the range and putting green to prepare, I felt different – I wasn’t necessarily nervous, but I was aware there was something on the line. It occurred to me I’d missed that feeling.

The branding and banners near the first tee, the presence of a starter introducing everyone on the tee by microphone and the physical scorecards added to the excitement. There’s nothing I love more than a round with friends, but this was different. It was proper. I was really looking forward to getting started.

Nick thoroughly enjoyed the iGolf event at Abridge (Image credit: England Golf)

A different challenge

With a photographer and videographer on the 1st tee, I was eager to find the fairway. Fortunately, I managed to hit the short grass on my way to an opening bogey.

I struggled early on, but I really enjoyed the strategic challenge. Normally, I pull driver out of the bag on every par 4 and par 5 tee, but the fact I was playing in a competition definitely influenced my decision making. I didn’t want to see my name bottom of the leaderboard on the TV screen in the clubhouse afterwards!

Trying to play more strategically didn’t really help my score, but it presented a different type of challenge – one I really enjoyed. Sadly, wind and tree-lined courses are my two golfing enemies and they both collided on this occasion, putting paid to any faint hope I had of winning before the turn.

Even though I finished the first nine holes with 12 points, I wasn’t downcast – the sun was out, the course was lovely and I had good company in the form of my two playing partners, Steve and Shane.

That’s another key element to competition golf – meeting new people. If you’re like me, you tend to head out with the same six or seven friends or family members over and over again. Getting to know other keen golfers and sharing in their success is one of the game’s real joys.

On the back nine, things didn’t get much better and I knocked one out of bounds on the tough 11th. But then pride kicked in and I produced some respectable golf down the stretch. The competitive element definitely made me determined to finish strongly.

I ended with 29 points from a course handicap of 9 and came home with 17, including a three-pointer for a timely two on the 15th. Of course, I wish I’d played better, but a mid-pack outing wasn’t the end of the world.

I’m now eagerly planning my next open event. I’m really glad I returned to competitive golf after all these years and it’s something I’d highly recommend if you’re new to golf or a nomadic player. Competitions used to be the preserve of club golfers, but that’s certainly not the case anymore.

iGolf has been a revelation for many (Image credit: Future)

"Incredibly positive"

“We launched the iGolf Opens in 2023 as a way of providing competitive playing opportunities for the iGolf Community. We knew there was interest and it also provided an opportunity to bring iGolf subscribers together. The response has been incredibly positive,” says Claire Hodgson, head of iGolf/iPlay at England Golf.

"Our events are growing and it’s been great to see iGolfers from all over England coming together to enjoy the game, with many participants telling us it was their first experience of playing in a competition environment.

“These types of events encourage golfers to test themselves and embrace the wider golfing experience. They provide friendly competition, which is open to all abilities in a relaxed environment, so are ideal for any subscriber looking to add a competition score to their playing record and potentially qualify for the national final.

"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. iGolf subscribers have told us they appreciate the welcoming atmosphere, the quality of the courses, and the opportunity to meet and play with like-minded golfers.

"Many have also said the Opens have helped boost their confidence and given them a greater sense of belonging.”

Being able to attain a handicap index without club membership has been a godsend for many and England Golf’s iGolf community is growing every day.

Indeed, more than 1.59 million rounds were submitted for handicapping in England in May, beating the previous record month. There was also a 45% increase in scores submitted between January-May 2024 and the same period in 2025.

“We’re committed to growing the iGolf Opens and providing playing opportunities for our growing community to further support their enjoyment of the game,” says Hodgson.

“Through our inclusive and accessible events, we are also working with fantastic clubs that want to support and welcome this growing community of players.

"We’re also exploring additional formats, with our first ever iGolf pairs event taking place at the stunning Ellesborough Golf Club on Wednesday 3rd September, 2025.”

As someone who’s been a nomadic golfer for some time, it’s pleasing to see more and more events being staged for non-club members. When you see one pop up, don’t hesitate to sign up – I promise you won’t regret it.