The R&A Confirms Portmarnock Is A Potential Open Venue

The R&A has confirmed to Golf Monthly that they are investigating the potential for Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin to host the AIG Women’s Open and the Open Championship.

It looks like the Claret Jug will be heading outside of the UK for the first time, with support growing for Portmarnock from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Paul McGinley.

The course itself is not in question, with McGinley saying the Dublin links layout is as good as anything currently on the Open rota.

Logistics and access are the main issues, with the Open Championship such a huge event requiring a massive footprint along with good transport links and hotel accommodation.

Portmarnock is looking to enlist government help in solving any logistical issues, and if they can be solved then what is clear is that the R&A are definitely interested in staging their two top professional events there.

A spokesman for The R&A told Golf Monthly: “We regularly stage championships and international matches throughout Great Britain and Ireland, including at Portmarnock, and work with Golf Ireland as the national body throughout the island of Ireland.

“We would like to investigate the possibility of taking our professional championships there as well.

“Portmarnock is undoubtedly one of the world’s outstanding links courses and we believe there is the potential to host our major championships there but it is essential that a full evaluation is carried out to assess whether it is feasible and what would be required to make it happen.”

Portmarnock has hosted the Irish Open 19 times, the Amateur Championship twice, in 1949 and 2019, along with the 1991 Walker Cup, and is staging the Women’s Amateur Championship next year.

The next logical step would seem to be the AIG Women’s Open before the Open Championship could possibly be played outside of the UK for the very first time.

Former Ryder Cup captain McGinley is confident that the Claret Jug will eventually head to Portmarnock, but says it will likely take at least a decade before the dream for Irish golf fans comes true.