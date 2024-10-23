'Provisional Support' Given To Portmarnock As First Open Outside UK Moves A Step Closer

A first Open outside the United Kingdom has moved a step closer, after the Irish government announced that it has given “provisional support” to Portmarnock hosting golf’s oldest Major Championship.

The Irish government has rubber-stamped funding of between €35 million and €40 million to bring the men’s and women’s Open to Portmarnock Golf Club in north county Dublin.

The Open and the Women’s Open have never been played in the Republic of Ireland, but that could change in the next five years, with one report suggesting that Portmarnock has been pencilled in to host the 2029 Women’s Open.

Last October, the R&A said it was it was keen to “investigate the possibility" of staging The Open or Women's Open at the famous Dublin links.

This came on the back of the club’s statement that it had contacted the R&A to confirm its interest in hosting the Major Championship.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

One major obstacle to The Open or Women's Open being hosted by Portmarnock was removed in May 2021 when the Dublin club voted to admit women members for the first time.

On Tuesday, Golf Ireland claimed that confirmation of government financial backing means the Dublin links “will likely” stage The Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Today’s announcement that Portmarnock Golf Club will likely host both The Open and the AIG Women’s Open is a momentous occasion for golf in Ireland,” chief executive Mark Kennelly said.

“These historic events will not only be a wonderful spectacle of professional golf, but they will also pave the way for impactful legacy programs that will nurture talent and grow the game across all communities. We thank the Irish Government for their commitment to securing these events.”

Portmarnock, which is currently ranked at number 28 in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 for the UK and Ireland, has previously hosted R&A events, including this year's Women's Amateur Championship and the 2019 Men's Amateur.