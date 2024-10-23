'Provisional Support' Given To Portmarnock As First Open Outside UK Moves A Step Closer
There could soon be a new links on the Open rota, as golf's oldest Major looks set to be played outside the UK for the first time
A first Open outside the United Kingdom has moved a step closer, after the Irish government announced that it has given “provisional support” to Portmarnock hosting golf’s oldest Major Championship.
The Irish government has rubber-stamped funding of between €35 million and €40 million to bring the men’s and women’s Open to Portmarnock Golf Club in north county Dublin.
The Open and the Women’s Open have never been played in the Republic of Ireland, but that could change in the next five years, with one report suggesting that Portmarnock has been pencilled in to host the 2029 Women’s Open.
Last October, the R&A said it was it was keen to “investigate the possibility" of staging The Open or Women's Open at the famous Dublin links.
This came on the back of the club’s statement that it had contacted the R&A to confirm its interest in hosting the Major Championship.
One major obstacle to The Open or Women's Open being hosted by Portmarnock was removed in May 2021 when the Dublin club voted to admit women members for the first time.
On Tuesday, Golf Ireland claimed that confirmation of government financial backing means the Dublin links “will likely” stage The Open.
“Today’s announcement that Portmarnock Golf Club will likely host both The Open and the AIG Women’s Open is a momentous occasion for golf in Ireland,” chief executive Mark Kennelly said.
“These historic events will not only be a wonderful spectacle of professional golf, but they will also pave the way for impactful legacy programs that will nurture talent and grow the game across all communities. We thank the Irish Government for their commitment to securing these events.”
Portmarnock, which is currently ranked at number 28 in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 for the UK and Ireland, has previously hosted R&A events, including this year's Women's Amateur Championship and the 2019 Men's Amateur.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
