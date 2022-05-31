Porsche European Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour moves to Hamburg in Germany for the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle.

Victor Perez produced a putting masterclass to secure a dramatic Dutch Open victory last week, and the Frenchman will be keen to build on that momentum with back-to-back wins. However, while Perez’s putting game was key in the Netherlands, the Hamburg course is one of the longest in Europe, at 7,603 yards.

The course also has an unusual layout with four par fives on the back nine and a total of five, including the monster 705-yard 16th. Therefore, big-hitters are likely to prosper. It’s not all about distance, though. Seventeen of the holes feature water, while bunkers guard many of the greens, meaning precision and technique are also important on a course regarded as the toughest in Germany.

Last year, Marcus Armitage earned the first prize of €200,000 with his maiden European Tour title. The popular Englishman beat compatriot Matthew Southgate by two shots and both men will be battling it out again this year. It’s another Englishman who much of the focus will be on, though. Tommy Fleetwood is the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.41. He has shown glimpses of his best this year, including tying for the lead after the first round of The Players Championship and finishing tied for fifth in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Armitage’s victory in 2021 continued a trend of English winners, extending that run to four after Paul Casey, Richard McEvoy and Jordan Smith claimed the title in the preceding years. Of those, only Casey is absent in 2022. Will Fleetwood be the man to continue that run this year? Whoever does win will earn a higher first prize than last year thanks to an increased purse - €1,750,000, which is identical to the Dutch Open. That means the winner will earn €291,660, while the runner-up will settle for €194,440.

You can see a full breakdown of the prize money and field below.

2022 Porsche European Open Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st €291,660 2nd €194,440 3rd €109,550 4th €87,500 5th €74,200 6th €61,250 7th €52,500 8th €43,750 9th €39,200 10th €35,000 11th €32,200 12th €30,100 13th €28,175 14th €26,775 15th €25,725 16th €24,675 17th €32,625 18th €22,575 19th €21,700 20th €21,000 21st €20,300 22nd €19,775 23rd €19,250 24th €18,725 25th €18,200 26th €17,675 27th €17,150 28th €16,625 29th €16,100 30th €15,575 31st €15,050 32nd €14,525 33rd €14,000 34th €13,475 35th €13,125 36th €12,775 37th €12,425 38th €12,075 39th €11,725 40th €11,375 41st €11,025 42nd €10,675 43rd €10,325 44th €9,975 45th €9,625 46th €9,275 47th €8,925 48th €8,575 49th €8,225 50th €7,875 51st €7,525 52nd €7,175 53rd €6,825 54th €6,475 55th €6,125 56th €5,775 57th €5,425 58th €5,250 59th €5,075 60th €4,900 61st €4,725 62nd €4,550 63rd €4,375 64th €4,200 65th €4,025

2022 Porsche European Open Field

Albers, Anton

Angles, Pep

Antcliff, Maverick

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Bachem, Nick

Bertasio, Nino

Besseling, Wil

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Björk, Alexander

Broberg, Kristoffer

Brown, Steven

Brun, Julien

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Cañizares, Alejandro

Catlin, John

Chesters, Ashley

Cockerill, Aaron

Coupland, Dave

Crocker, Sean

De Bruyn, Jannik

Detry, Thomas

Donaldson, Jamie

Drysdale, David

Elvira, Nacho

Farr, Oliver

Ferguson, Ewen

Fichardt, Darren

Fisher, Oliver

Fisher, Ross

Fleetwood, Tommy

Forrest, Grant

Gagli, Lorenzo

Gallacher, Stephen

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Gavins, Daniel

Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste

Gouveia, Ricardo

Guerrier, Julien

Gumberg, Jordan

Hanna, Chase

Hansen, Joachim B

Hanson, Peter

Havret, Grégory

Hebert, Benjamin

Heisele, Sebastian

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horsey, David

Howell, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Jacquelin, Raphaël

Jamieson, Scott

Jordan, Matthew

Karlberg, Rikard

Katich, Philipp

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kaymer, Martin

Kibugu, Mutahi

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kjeldsen, Søren

Knappe, Alexander

Kofstad, Espen

Korhonen, Mikko

Lacroix, Frederic

Lagergren, Joakim

Langasque, Romain

Laporta, Francesco

Larrazábal, Pablo

Law, David

Lawrence, Thriston

Lemke, Niklas

Leon, Hugo

Li, Haotong

Lieser, Ondrej

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

Luiten, Joost

Macintyre, Robert

Mansell, Richard

McEvoy, Richard

McGowan, Ross

Meronk, Adrian

Migliozzi, Guido

Molinari, Edoardo

Møller, Niklas Nørgaard

Murray, Zach

Nemecz, Lukas

Nienaber, Wilco

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Otaegui, Adrian

Paisley, Chris

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Pavan, Andrea

Pavon, Matthieu

Pepperell, Eddie

Perez, Victor

Pigem, Carlos

Poke, Benjamin

Porteous, Garrick

Porteous, Haydn

Quiros, Alvaro

Ramsay, Richie

Ritchie, JC

Ritthammer, Bernd

Roussel, Robin

Rozner, Antoine

Samooja, Kalle

Santos, Ricardo

Schmid, Matti

Schmitt, Max

Schneider, Marcel

Schott, Freddy

Schutz, Yannick

Scrivener, Jason

Senior, Jack

Sharma, Shubhankar

Sharvin, Cormac

Shinkwin, Callum

Siem, Marcel

Singh Brar, Jack

Sjöholm, Joel

Smith, Jordan

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joël

Stenson, Henrik

Sterne, Richard

Stone, Brandon

Storm, Graeme

Sullivan, Andy

Suri, Julian

Syme, Connor

Tarrio, Santiago

Tree, Toby

Van Driel, Darius

Van Tonder, Daniel

Veerman, Johannes

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Wallace, Matt

Walters, Justin

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Whitnell, Dale

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Chris

Wu, Ashun

Zhang, Huilin

Who Won The 2021 Porsche European Open? Englishman Marcus Armitage claimed his maiden European Tour win in last year’s tournament, beating Matthew Southgate by two shots. The Bullet earned a slot at the 2021 US Open thanks for his win, although he missed the cut at Torrey Pines.

How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Porsche European Open? The purse for the 2022 Porsche European Open is €1,750,000, an increase of €550,000 from the €1,200,000 available in 2021. This year’s winner will earn €291,660, while the runner-up will take home €194,440.