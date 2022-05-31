Porsche European Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
One of the longest courses in Europe hosts a tournament dominated by English players in recent years
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The DP World Tour moves to Hamburg in Germany for the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle.
Victor Perez produced a putting masterclass to secure a dramatic Dutch Open victory last week, and the Frenchman will be keen to build on that momentum with back-to-back wins. However, while Perez’s putting game was key in the Netherlands, the Hamburg course is one of the longest in Europe, at 7,603 yards.
The course also has an unusual layout with four par fives on the back nine and a total of five, including the monster 705-yard 16th. Therefore, big-hitters are likely to prosper. It’s not all about distance, though. Seventeen of the holes feature water, while bunkers guard many of the greens, meaning precision and technique are also important on a course regarded as the toughest in Germany.
Last year, Marcus Armitage earned the first prize of €200,000 with his maiden European Tour title. The popular Englishman beat compatriot Matthew Southgate by two shots and both men will be battling it out again this year. It’s another Englishman who much of the focus will be on, though. Tommy Fleetwood is the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.41. He has shown glimpses of his best this year, including tying for the lead after the first round of The Players Championship and finishing tied for fifth in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Armitage’s victory in 2021 continued a trend of English winners, extending that run to four after Paul Casey, Richard McEvoy and Jordan Smith claimed the title in the preceding years. Of those, only Casey is absent in 2022. Will Fleetwood be the man to continue that run this year? Whoever does win will earn a higher first prize than last year thanks to an increased purse - €1,750,000, which is identical to the Dutch Open. That means the winner will earn €291,660, while the runner-up will settle for €194,440.
You can see a full breakdown of the prize money and field below.
2022 Porsche European Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€291,660
|2nd
|€194,440
|3rd
|€109,550
|4th
|€87,500
|5th
|€74,200
|6th
|€61,250
|7th
|€52,500
|8th
|€43,750
|9th
|€39,200
|10th
|€35,000
|11th
|€32,200
|12th
|€30,100
|13th
|€28,175
|14th
|€26,775
|15th
|€25,725
|16th
|€24,675
|17th
|€32,625
|18th
|€22,575
|19th
|€21,700
|20th
|€21,000
|21st
|€20,300
|22nd
|€19,775
|23rd
|€19,250
|24th
|€18,725
|25th
|€18,200
|26th
|€17,675
|27th
|€17,150
|28th
|€16,625
|29th
|€16,100
|30th
|€15,575
|31st
|€15,050
|32nd
|€14,525
|33rd
|€14,000
|34th
|€13,475
|35th
|€13,125
|36th
|€12,775
|37th
|€12,425
|38th
|€12,075
|39th
|€11,725
|40th
|€11,375
|41st
|€11,025
|42nd
|€10,675
|43rd
|€10,325
|44th
|€9,975
|45th
|€9,625
|46th
|€9,275
|47th
|€8,925
|48th
|€8,575
|49th
|€8,225
|50th
|€7,875
|51st
|€7,525
|52nd
|€7,175
|53rd
|€6,825
|54th
|€6,475
|55th
|€6,125
|56th
|€5,775
|57th
|€5,425
|58th
|€5,250
|59th
|€5,075
|60th
|€4,900
|61st
|€4,725
|62nd
|€4,550
|63rd
|€4,375
|64th
|€4,200
|65th
|€4,025
2022 Porsche European Open Field
- Albers, Anton
- Angles, Pep
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armitage, Marcus
- Arnaus, Adri
- Bachem, Nick
- Bertasio, Nino
- Besseling, Wil
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Björk, Alexander
- Broberg, Kristoffer
- Brown, Steven
- Brun, Julien
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Cañizares, Alejandro
- Catlin, John
- Chesters, Ashley
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Coupland, Dave
- Crocker, Sean
- De Bruyn, Jannik
- Detry, Thomas
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Drysdale, David
- Elvira, Nacho
- Farr, Oliver
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fichardt, Darren
- Fisher, Oliver
- Fisher, Ross
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Forrest, Grant
- Gagli, Lorenzo
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
- Gavins, Daniel
- Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
- Gouveia, Ricardo
- Guerrier, Julien
- Gumberg, Jordan
- Hanna, Chase
- Hansen, Joachim B
- Hanson, Peter
- Havret, Grégory
- Hebert, Benjamin
- Heisele, Sebastian
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horsey, David
- Howell, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Jacquelin, Raphaël
- Jamieson, Scott
- Jordan, Matthew
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Katich, Philipp
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kaymer, Martin
- Kibugu, Mutahi
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kjeldsen, Søren
- Knappe, Alexander
- Kofstad, Espen
- Korhonen, Mikko
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Lagergren, Joakim
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Larrazábal, Pablo
- Law, David
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lemke, Niklas
- Leon, Hugo
- Li, Haotong
- Lieser, Ondrej
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- Luiten, Joost
- Macintyre, Robert
- Mansell, Richard
- McEvoy, Richard
- McGowan, Ross
- Meronk, Adrian
- Migliozzi, Guido
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
- Murray, Zach
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Nienaber, Wilco
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Paisley, Chris
- Paratore, Renato
- Paul, Yannik
- Pavan, Andrea
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Perez, Victor
- Pigem, Carlos
- Poke, Benjamin
- Porteous, Garrick
- Porteous, Haydn
- Quiros, Alvaro
- Ramsay, Richie
- Ritchie, JC
- Ritthammer, Bernd
- Roussel, Robin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Samooja, Kalle
- Santos, Ricardo
- Schmid, Matti
- Schmitt, Max
- Schneider, Marcel
- Schott, Freddy
- Schutz, Yannick
- Scrivener, Jason
- Senior, Jack
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Siem, Marcel
- Singh Brar, Jack
- Sjöholm, Joel
- Smith, Jordan
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joël
- Stenson, Henrik
- Sterne, Richard
- Stone, Brandon
- Storm, Graeme
- Sullivan, Andy
- Suri, Julian
- Syme, Connor
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Tree, Toby
- Van Driel, Darius
- Van Tonder, Daniel
- Veerman, Johannes
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Wallace, Matt
- Walters, Justin
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Chris
- Wu, Ashun
- Zhang, Huilin
Who Won The 2021 Porsche European Open?
Englishman Marcus Armitage claimed his maiden European Tour win in last year’s tournament, beating Matthew Southgate by two shots. The Bullet earned a slot at the 2021 US Open thanks for his win, although he missed the cut at Torrey Pines.
How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Porsche European Open?
The purse for the 2022 Porsche European Open is €1,750,000, an increase of €550,000 from the €1,200,000 available in 2021. This year’s winner will earn €291,660, while the runner-up will take home €194,440.
Where Is The Porsche European Open?
The 2022 Porsche European Open takes place at Green Eagle near Hamburg in Germany. It’s one of the longest courses in Europe, and regarded as one of the most difficult. The course is surrounded by trees and lush grassland, while among its features are ponds, lakes and bunkers guarding the greens.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Women's Spikeless Golf Shoes 2022
Spikeless golf shoes are big in the world of women's golf but which are the best?
By Katie Dawkins • Published
-
Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R Push Cart Review
In this Sun Mountain 2022 Speed Cart V1R review, we take a look at the newest release in what has been the most iconic push cart franchise of all time
By Chris Wallace • Published