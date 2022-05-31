Porsche European Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

One of the longest courses in Europe hosts a tournament dominated by English players in recent years

Marcus Armitage poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 Porsche European Open
Mike Hall
The DP World Tour moves to Hamburg in Germany for the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle.

Victor Perez produced a putting masterclass to secure a dramatic Dutch Open victory last week, and the Frenchman will be keen to build on that momentum with back-to-back wins. However, while Perez’s putting game was key in the Netherlands, the Hamburg course is one of the longest in Europe, at 7,603 yards. 

The course also has an unusual layout with four par fives on the back nine and a total of five, including the monster 705-yard 16th. Therefore, big-hitters are likely to prosper. It’s not all about distance, though. Seventeen of the holes feature water, while bunkers guard many of the greens, meaning precision and technique are also important on a course regarded as the toughest in Germany.

Last year, Marcus Armitage earned the first prize of €200,000 with his maiden European Tour title. The popular Englishman beat compatriot Matthew Southgate by two shots and both men will be battling it out again this year. It’s another Englishman who much of the focus will be on, though. Tommy Fleetwood is the highest-ranked player in the field, at World No.41. He has shown glimpses of his best this year, including tying for the lead after the first round of The Players Championship and finishing tied for fifth in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Armitage’s victory in 2021 continued a trend of English winners, extending that run to four after Paul Casey, Richard McEvoy and Jordan Smith claimed the title in the preceding years. Of those, only Casey is absent in 2022. Will Fleetwood be the man to continue that run this year? Whoever does win will earn a higher first prize than last year thanks to an increased purse - €1,750,000, which is identical to the Dutch Open. That means the winner will earn €291,660, while the runner-up will settle for €194,440.

You can see a full breakdown of the prize money and field below.

2022 Porsche European Open Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st€291,660
2nd€194,440
3rd€109,550
4th€87,500
5th€74,200
6th€61,250
7th€52,500
8th€43,750
9th€39,200
10th€35,000
11th€32,200
12th€30,100
13th€28,175
14th€26,775
15th€25,725
16th€24,675
17th€32,625
18th€22,575
19th€21,700
20th€21,000
21st€20,300
22nd€19,775
23rd€19,250
24th€18,725
25th€18,200
26th€17,675
27th€17,150
28th€16,625
29th€16,100
30th€15,575
31st€15,050
32nd€14,525
33rd€14,000
34th€13,475
35th€13,125
36th€12,775
37th€12,425
38th€12,075
39th€11,725
40th€11,375
41st€11,025
42nd€10,675
43rd€10,325
44th€9,975
45th€9,625
46th€9,275
47th€8,925
48th€8,575
49th€8,225
50th€7,875
51st€7,525
52nd€7,175
53rd€6,825
54th€6,475
55th€6,125
56th€5,775
57th€5,425
58th€5,250
59th€5,075
60th€4,900
61st€4,725
62nd€4,550
63rd€4,375
64th€4,200
65th€4,025

2022 Porsche European Open Field

  • Albers, Anton
  • Angles, Pep
  • Antcliff, Maverick
  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Arnaus, Adri
  • Bachem, Nick
  • Bertasio, Nino
  • Besseling, Wil
  • Bjerregaard, Lucas
  • Björk, Alexander
  • Broberg, Kristoffer
  • Brown, Steven
  • Brun, Julien
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Cañizares, Alejandro
  • Catlin, John
  • Chesters, Ashley
  • Cockerill, Aaron
  • Coupland, Dave
  • Crocker, Sean
  • De Bruyn, Jannik
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Donaldson, Jamie
  • Drysdale, David
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Farr, Oliver
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Fichardt, Darren
  • Fisher, Oliver
  • Fisher, Ross
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Gagli, Lorenzo
  • Gallacher, Stephen
  • Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
  • Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
  • Gouveia, Ricardo
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Gumberg, Jordan
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Hansen, Joachim B
  • Hanson, Peter
  • Havret, Grégory
  • Hebert, Benjamin
  • Heisele, Sebastian
  • Højgaard, Nicolai
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Horsey, David
  • Howell, David
  • Howie, Craig
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Jacquelin, Raphaël
  • Jamieson, Scott
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Karlberg, Rikard
  • Katich, Philipp
  • Kawamura, Masahiro
  • Kaymer, Martin
  • Kibugu, Mutahi
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kjeldsen, Søren
  • Knappe, Alexander
  • Kofstad, Espen
  • Korhonen, Mikko
  • Lacroix, Frederic
  • Lagergren, Joakim
  • Langasque, Romain
  • Laporta, Francesco
  • Larrazábal, Pablo
  • Law, David
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lemke, Niklas
  • Leon, Hugo
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lieser, Ondrej
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
  • Luiten, Joost
  • Macintyre, Robert
  • Mansell, Richard
  • McEvoy, Richard
  • McGowan, Ross
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Migliozzi, Guido
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
  • Murray, Zach
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Nienaber, Wilco
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Otaegui, Adrian
  • Paisley, Chris
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Pavan, Andrea
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Perez, Victor
  • Pigem, Carlos
  • Poke, Benjamin
  • Porteous, Garrick
  • Porteous, Haydn
  • Quiros, Alvaro
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Ritchie, JC
  • Ritthammer, Bernd
  • Roussel, Robin
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Samooja, Kalle
  • Santos, Ricardo
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schmitt, Max
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Schott, Freddy
  • Schutz, Yannick
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Senior, Jack
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Sharvin, Cormac
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Siem, Marcel
  • Singh Brar, Jack
  • Sjöholm, Joel
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Stalter, Joël
  • Stenson, Henrik
  • Sterne, Richard
  • Stone, Brandon
  • Storm, Graeme
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Suri, Julian
  • Syme, Connor
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Tree, Toby
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Van Tonder, Daniel
  • Veerman, Johannes
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Walters, Justin
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Marc
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Winther, Jeff
  • Wood, Chris
  • Wu, Ashun
  • Zhang, Huilin

Who Won The 2021 Porsche European Open?

Englishman Marcus Armitage claimed his maiden European Tour win in last year’s tournament, beating Matthew Southgate by two shots. The Bullet earned a slot at the 2021 US Open thanks for his win, although he missed the cut at Torrey Pines.

How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Porsche European Open?

The purse for the 2022 Porsche European Open is €1,750,000, an increase of €550,000 from the €1,200,000 available in 2021. This year’s winner will earn €291,660, while the runner-up will take home €194,440.

Where Is The Porsche European Open?

The 2022 Porsche European Open takes place at Green Eagle near Hamburg in Germany. It’s one of the longest courses in Europe, and regarded as one of the most difficult. The course is surrounded by trees and lush grassland, while among its features are ponds, lakes and bunkers guarding the greens.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

