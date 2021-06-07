Marcus Armitage claimed his first European Tour title, with a phenomenal final round securing an emotional European Open.

Marcus Armitage Claims Maiden European Tour Title

The Englishman had started the day four shots back of overnight leaders Matthew Southgate and Maverick Antcliff, but a final round 65 secured his first European Tour title in 71 starts.

Armitage, who has enjoyed some superb form of late, with three top-10 finishes in his last six starts, looked to be cruising to the title in Hamburg.

But in true Armitage style, it would be an eventful showdown, with his four shot margin cut to just one by Southgate, who still had a few holes remaining.

However, the 32-year-old couldn’t take advantage of the concluding par-5’s at Green Eagle, pulling his tee shot left on the last hole to miss out agonisingly on Armitage’s eight-under-par total.

After his round, an emotional Armitage said: “20 years ago I lost my mum and I’ve dreamt about this since that day, just being a winner.

“You have times when you think this may not happen, but you know, I just stuck at it and today’s just been a great day and I’m sure she will be proud.”

Armitage started his round well, with birdies at the 1st and 3rd moving him up the leaderboard and into the top-10.

The Bullet, as he is nicknamed, then produced one of the shots of the day at the par-4 7th, with his wedge shot initially pitching past the hole and, then, spinning back into it.

With his confidence up, a further birdie followed at the 9th, rounding out a classy front nine of 29.

Green Eagle’s layout had been hugely praised throughout the week, with multiple players wanting more set ups like the Hamburg course throughout the season.

And Armitage would do the course justice, producing three birdies in an incredible four hole stretch to almost put one hand on the historic trophy.

There would be one last hurdle to face though for the Englishman. With an almost impossible chip in his way, Armitage pulled out yet another shot of the day, threading his ball along a tightrope of turns to almost near gimme range.

Navigating the last hole safely, he sat in the clubhouse at eight-under-par, with an agonising wait for the Englishman.

Having birdied the 12th and 15th, Southgate would need one last birdie at the 18th hole to force a playoff.

However, it would be heartbreak for the 32-year-old, pulling his drive left and into the lurking lake, eventually making bogey and losing outright second.

With a two shot win, Armitage said: “Out of everyone in my team that’s helped me, this one is for me, deep down this is for me.

“You know, all those lonely days on my own, dealing with life and I’m sure a lot of people deal with the same, but this one is definitely just for me and I’ve got to take a lot of credit for it myself.”

The win now means that Armitage qualifies for the US Open at Torrey Pines in two weeks time, and we personally can not wait to see The Bullet take on America.