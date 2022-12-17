PNC Championship Tee Times - Round One
Check out the tee times for round one of the PNC Championship, where multiple legends of the game are present
The PNC Championship is one of the feel-good events of the season and somewhat concludes a fantastic year of golf. Not only do we get to see Major winners in action, but also their family members in a super-fun two round tournament.
Starting on Saturday, the likes of Tiger Woods and son Charlie are back in action, with the duo of John and John Daly II returning to defend their title. Alongside the father-son pair is Annika Sorenstam and her son William McGee, as well as Nelly Korda and her father, Petr Korda, who also happens to be a Major winning tennis player.
Starting at 10.20 local time, it will be David and Brady Duval to tee off first, with the pair alongside three-time Major winner Nick Price and his son, Greg. They are followed by Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, with six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo teeing it up with his son, Matthew.
The 11.25 tee time should draw a big crowd, as the charismatic pair of Gary Player and Lee Trevino feature alongside their sons. Defending champions, Team Daly, get underway at 11.51 alongside Padraig and Paddy Harrington.
Arguably, the Main Event goes off last, as the pair of Tiger and Charlie Woods are yet again joined by close friends Justin and Mike Thomas. Last year, both Tiger, Charlie and Justin were involved in a heavy amount of trash talking throughout the round, with one notable moment being Charlie holing a putt before rubbing his hands in a 'show me the money' type action.
We can't wait for the event to begin and, below, we have listed the full tee times and field below.
|Tee Times (EST/GMT)
|Field
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|10.20/15.30
|David Duval & Brady Duval
|Nick Price & Greg Price
|10.33/15.33
|Vijay Singh & Qass Singh
|Nick Faldo & Matthew Faldo
|10.46/15.46
|Stewart Cink & Connor Cink
|Justin Leonard & Luke Leonard
|10.59/15.59
|Mark O'Meara & Shaun O'Meara
|Tom Lehman & Sean Lehman
|11.12/16.12
|Jim Furyk & Tanner Furyk
|Bernhard Langer & Jason Langer
|11.25/16.25
|Gary Player & Jordan Player
|Lee Trevino & Daniel Trevino
|11.38/16.38
|Jordan Spieth & Shawn Spieth
|Nelly Korda & Petr Korda
|11.51/16.51
|John Daly & John Daly II
|Padraig Harrington & Paddy Harrington
|12.04/17.04
|Annika Sorenstam & Will McGee
|Matt Kuchar & Carson Kuchar
|12.17/17.17
|Tiger Woods & Charlie Woods
|Justin Thomas & Mike Thomas
