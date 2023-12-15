PNC Championship Tee Times Brought Forward Due To Bad Weather Forecast In Orlando

The first round of the PNC Championship has been brought forward and made into a two-tee start due to bad weather being forecast for Saturday in Florida.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie again headline the two-day event at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, which will now start at 7:30am Eastern Time and have a two-tee start instead of the regular single tee format.

A storm and heavy rain is being predicted to hit central Florida on Saturday so PNC Championship organisers have brought tee times forward and split the field to start on the first and 10th holes in the hope of avoiding the worst of the weather.

Tiger and Charlie Woods will be in the final group teeing off the from first at 8:22am on Saturday, and they're again paired up with Justin Thomas and his father Mike.

The foursome has played together at four straight PNC Championship events now, showing the strong bond that Woods and Thomas have the runs through their families.

“We have become so close that I think Charlie’s like Justin’s little brother he never had, and Justin has become the little brother I never had,” Woods said back in 2021.

Team Woods finished second to John Daly and John Daly II in 2021 as their best result, and this year may be a test with the 15-time Major champion playing in just his second event since ankle surgery in April.

An update to Saturday’s tee times pic.twitter.com/v9rMtS8iHeDecember 15, 2023 See more

And this year 14-year-old Charlie has been moved back on the tee to tackle the course at 6,578 yards - meaning he'll be hitting from the same spot as John Daly, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh and Retief Goosen.

So as well as the usual PNC Championship fun, there will also been keen observers seeing how both Charlie gets on from the longer tees and how Tiger is looking as he continues his latest comeback.

Vijay and Qass Singh are this week's defending champions and are lining up in the field alongside the likes of 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam and her son Will McGee and Nelly Korda, who plays with her dad, former tennis player Petr.

PNC Championship first round tee times

Hole 1

7:30 am.: Team Langer, Team Cink

7:43 am: Team Annika, Team Harrington

7:56 am: Team Singh, Team Goosen

8:09 am: Team Korda, Team Stricker

8:22 am: Team Woods, Team Thomas

Hole 10