PNC Championship Tee Times Brought Forward Due To Bad Weather Forecast In Orlando
The first round of the PNC Championship has been brought forward and split into a two-tee start due to bad weather being forecast in Orlando
The first round of the PNC Championship has been brought forward and made into a two-tee start due to bad weather being forecast for Saturday in Florida.
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie again headline the two-day event at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, which will now start at 7:30am Eastern Time and have a two-tee start instead of the regular single tee format.
A storm and heavy rain is being predicted to hit central Florida on Saturday so PNC Championship organisers have brought tee times forward and split the field to start on the first and 10th holes in the hope of avoiding the worst of the weather.
Tiger and Charlie Woods will be in the final group teeing off the from first at 8:22am on Saturday, and they're again paired up with Justin Thomas and his father Mike.
The foursome has played together at four straight PNC Championship events now, showing the strong bond that Woods and Thomas have the runs through their families.
“We have become so close that I think Charlie’s like Justin’s little brother he never had, and Justin has become the little brother I never had,” Woods said back in 2021.
Team Woods finished second to John Daly and John Daly II in 2021 as their best result, and this year may be a test with the 15-time Major champion playing in just his second event since ankle surgery in April.
An update to Saturday’s tee times pic.twitter.com/v9rMtS8iHeDecember 15, 2023
And this year 14-year-old Charlie has been moved back on the tee to tackle the course at 6,578 yards - meaning he'll be hitting from the same spot as John Daly, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh and Retief Goosen.
So as well as the usual PNC Championship fun, there will also been keen observers seeing how both Charlie gets on from the longer tees and how Tiger is looking as he continues his latest comeback.
Vijay and Qass Singh are this week's defending champions and are lining up in the field alongside the likes of 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam and her son Will McGee and Nelly Korda, who plays with her dad, former tennis player Petr.
PNC Championship first round tee times
Hole 1
- 7:30 am.: Team Langer, Team Cink
- 7:43 am: Team Annika, Team Harrington
- 7:56 am: Team Singh, Team Goosen
- 8:09 am: Team Korda, Team Stricker
- 8:22 am: Team Woods, Team Thomas
Hole 10
- 7:30 am: Team O’Meara, Team Kuchar
- 7:43 am: Team Leonard, Team Faldo
- 7:56 am: Team Trevino, Team Lehman
- 8:09 am: Team Price, Team Furyk
- 8:22 am: Team Duval, Team Daly
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
