Charlie Woods Moved Back To Same Tees As John Daly And Nelly Korda At PNC Championship
Tiger Woods' son will play off the same tees as the likes of John Daly and Nelly Korda at this week's PNC Championship in Florida
There was plenty of talk that Charlie Woods would be playing the same tees as John Daly at last year's PNC Championship before the decision being corrected, but this time Tiger Woods' son has indeed been moved back with some of the bigger hitters.
Woods Jnr will play from the 6,500+ yard tees at Orlando's Ritz Carlton Golf Club this week, which are the same tees that the likes of John Daly, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh and Retief Goosen will be hitting from.
The 14-year-old will likely be hitting the ball much further than last year and, although we have no data on his driving distance, we'd hazard a guess it's somewhere between 250-270 yards considering John Daly has averaged 282 yards this year and Nelly Korda 269 yards.
"For the @PNCchampionship Charlie Woods will be moving back a tee from last year," the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"He will be playing the same tee as John Daly, Jim Furyk, Retief Goosen, Nelly Korda and Vijay Singh at 6,578 yds. @TigerWoods, aka Dad will play the tips at 7,106 yds."
At last year's PNC Championship, Charlie played from the tees allotted to pros aged 65-72, which included Bernhard Langer, Mark O'Meara, Nick Price and Nick Faldo. Annika Sorenstam was also off those tees, as well as Mike Thomas, Justin Thomas' father, Nelly Korda's father Petr and Matt Kuchar's son Carson.
Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Will McGee, Annika Sorenstam's 11-year-old son, were the three to use the most forward tees.
All of the male PGA Tour players will be off the backs this week, measuring over 7,100 yards, including Tiger Woods who makes his second appearance since undergoing ankle surgery in April.
Woods finished 18th in the four-day Hero World Challenge earlier this month, where he seemed very happy with how his body held up with the demand of 72-holes and walking - crucially this week he'll be allowed a cart for the 36-hole event.
"I haven't done it in a while, I haven't done it with my ankle the way it is now and I was excited each and every day to kind of get through it and kind of start piecing rounds together again," Woods said after the Hero World Challenge final round.
"I haven't done this in a long time so it was fun to feel that again. Every day I got faster into the round. The first day took me a while to get a handle on it, second day was faster, today was right away.
"And that's eventually, when I play on a regular basis, that's normally how it is. It takes me usually during warmup before I get a feel for the round. To be honest, that first day took me a while."
Team Woods make their fourth appearance at the PNC Championship, having finished T8th last year, 2nd in 2021 and 7th in 2020. Vijay and Qass Singh are this week's defending champions.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
