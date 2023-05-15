Dustin Johnson Defeats Cameron Smith And Branden Grace In LIV Golf Tulsa Playoff

Last year, Dustin Johnson secured over $35 million for his efforts on the LIV Golf circuit, with the American perhaps not starting as strongly in 2023. However, at Cedar Ridge Country Club, the two-time Major winner seemed to have found his form once again, as DJ defeated Cameron Smith and Branden Grace in a playoff to scoop a second LIV Golf title and the $4 million first prize.

The weather had caused havoc a few times in Tulsa and, midway through the final round, it hit once again as inclement weather forced players off the course and into the protection of the clubhouse. At the time, Johnson was top of the pylon, with a three-shot lead comfortably keeping him ahead.

However, despite all of his experience, the 38-year-old got out of the gates slowly as play returned mid-afternoon, so much so, that Johnson made a triple bogey at the 10th to allow a number of huge names back into contention.

Amongst them was Champion Golfer of the Year, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Harold Varner III who, at one point, was on for a 59 as he decimated the front nine in Tulsa.

Johnson though recovered well and, following a birdie at the 11th, he produced yet more clutch shots going down the final six holes, with birdies at the 14th and 18th scraping him into a playoff with Smith and Grace, who had finished their rounds just a few minutes earlier. It's also worth noting that Smith's round tied the lowest round in LIV Golf history, as nine birdies and nine pars led to a 61.

Stinger GC celebrate their victory in the team standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

To win then, Johnson would need to replicate his victory in Boston last year and try and overcome a three-man playoff. At the first playoff hole, he did just that, as his birdie putt never left the cup and dropped for a second LIV Golf title. After the round, the American admitted that: “Next time I’d like to win without going into a playoff. It would be a lot less stressful!”

It wasn't just the individual standings where we saw some excitement though, as Stinger GC picked up the team event title for the first time since LIV's inaugural event at Centurion last season.

Once again, it was a tight affair, with five teams finishing within six shots of the South African quartet but, after Grace holed the key putt on the 18th, the Stinger GC side just pipped Johnson's 4 Aces by one stroke, with the Range Goats GC rounding out the final podium spot.