Texas Children's Houston Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Stephan Jaeger Leads Scottie Scheffler And Pack By One

CLOSING TRIO MUST NOW NEGOTIATE TOUGH PAR 4 14TH Jaeger has missed the fairway on the right off the tee on the 14th while Scheffler has smoked a 319-yard drive down the middle of the fairway. The German has cut a high fade from 165 yards on to the green, where Scheffler and Skinns also put their balls as the trio all make par.

JAEGER SHOWING PLENTY OF GUTS TO RETAIN THE LEAD That was a heck of par to stay out in front by German Stephan Jaeger who rolled in an impressive 19-foot putt on the 13th after he missed the par four with his approach and put his chip past the hole. (Image credit: Getty Images) CLUTCH! Stephan Jaeger saves par to hold on to the solo lead @TCHouOpen. pic.twitter.com/FXKlaQTlXRMarch 31, 2024 See more

SCHEFFLER SPINS IN A WEDGE ON 13TH TO GIVE HIMSELF BIRDIE LOOK Scheffler has been looking frustrated on this back nine but he has a good look at birdie on the 412-yard par 4 12th after putting a wedge from 114 yards to 11 feet. While rivals Jaeger and Skinns have both missed the elevated green with the leader flying the putting surface. Jaeger does superbly to get up and down though with a gutsy putt as Scheffler's birdie slides by and Skinns has a bogey.

JAEGER HAS A CHANCE TO EXTEND HIS LEAD ON THE 12TH Jaeger is the only member of the final group to hit the green and give himself a birdie look on the par four 12th. Skinns and Scheffler face tricky chips to get up and down and the world No.1 , whose approach landed near the pin and ran off down a slope, looks to be getting frustrated, which could cost him victory over an inexperienced field. The trio all walk off with pars though after some superb chips. Scottie short game magic 🪄 pic.twitter.com/SS3nvDw7R6March 31, 2024 See more

ARGENTINE TOSTI IS NOW JUST A SHOT BEHIND Tosti is now -2 for the day and -11 in total after a birdie on the 12th. The Tosti Tango 🕺 pic.twitter.com/aqDEDABbmzMarch 31, 2024 See more

SCHEFFLER CRUSHES FIVE IRON INTO PAR 3 11TH Jaeger's 6 iron into the par 3 11th has come up just short of the green but Scheffler and Skinns have followed him and hit 5 irons to give themselves an outside birdie look from 32 foot and 40 foot respectively. The trio all again walk off with pars after Jaeger chips up close and Scheffler's putt somehow stays out. Scheffler will do well to avoid getting frustrated at this rate.

LAST GROUP ALL STRUGGLING AT THE TENTH Jaeger, Skinns and Scheffler all hit disappointing shots into the 10th with only Skinns finding the putting surface. But they all walked off with pars nonetheless.

JAEGER BACK OUT IN FRONT AFTER SUCCESSIVE BIRDIES German pro Jaeger is back out infront on -12 after birdies on the eighth and ninth to reach the turn in -3, one ahead of Scheffler who is -11 and -2 at the turn. Darts in the final group 🎯🎯 Stephan Jaeger birdies to take the solo lead and Scottie Scheffler birdies to get one back @TCHouOpen. pic.twitter.com/gBE5cTdgLbMarch 31, 2024 See more

GREAT STORY FOR ENGLISH PRO DAVID SKINNS English journeyman pro David Skins, 42, from Lincoln is enjoying his best season in his life after coming tied fourth at the Cognizant Classic recently. He is now tied for the lead here after going -2 for 8 holes to stand -11 in total. He has hardly missed a shot so far today in a composed display alongside world No.1 Scottie Scheffler who he is currently beating. (Image credit: Getty Images)

LAST WEEK'S WINNER PETER MALNATI RECORDS AN ACE Fresh from winning last weekend on the PGA Tour at the Valspar Championship, Peter Malnati has just aced the seventh to cap a memorable week. That leaves him -2 in total after he started his round on the 10th today. 🚨 BUCKETS in the bucket hat!! 🚨 An ace for @PeterMalnati on the 223-yard par-3 7th hole @TCHouOpen! (Presented by @CocaCola) pic.twitter.com/PXnvXXkiQ7March 31, 2024 See more

BHATIA'S LEAD IS SHORT-LIVED AMID BUNKER WOES Bhatia's lead at the top doesn't last long after his tee shot on the par 3 ninth found the greenside bunker and he took two attempts to get out as he records a bogey. That leaves Thomas Detry as the man to catch after he gets to -2 for the day. Trouble for the solo leader. Akshay Bhatia escapes with a bogey and moves one back of leader Thomas Detry @TCHouOpen. pic.twitter.com/mUZd7mNugaMarch 31, 2024 See more

BHATIA IS THE NEW LEADER AS SCHEFFLER AND JAEGER MISS PUTTS Scheffler had to settle for a par 3 on the seventh despite putting his approach to nine foot, while German pro Jaeger drops his first shot of the day there which means Akshay Bhatia is into the lead after a birdie on the eighth. However the leader's tee shot on the par 3 ninth is in a tricky bunker after short siding himself. A new solo leader arises @TCHouOpen 👀22-year-old @AkshayBhatia_1 leads by 1. pic.twitter.com/wrtT3gE3RhMarch 31, 2024 See more

SCHEFFLER LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK AT THE PAR 3 SEVENTH Scheffler made an uncharacteristic error on the sixth , perhaps due to the wind, but he has fired in a superb tee shot on the par 3 seventh to eight foot from 221 yards as leader Jaeger looks likely to drop a shot after missing the green and chipping past the hole.

UNFORCED ERROR FROM SCHEFFLER ON THE SIXTH Scheffler faces a battle to save par on the par 4 sixth. After finding the fairway off the tee he has missed the green short and left with a shot from 121 yards to leave himself way below the hole with a delicate, tricky chip from 50 feet which he has put 22 foot past the hole as the world No.1 drops a shot.

NOREN MAKES SECOND EAGLE OF THE DAY AT A PAR 5 Alex Noren is up to -9 for the day after an eagle three at the par 5 eighth after his approach hit the pin. It left the Swede smiling after he also made a 3 on the par 5 third earlier. He is now -5 after 9 holes. An albatross attempt off the flagstick!Alex Noren settles for his second eagle of the day @TCHouOpen. pic.twitter.com/v2cUtkvNpwMarch 31, 2024 See more

SCHEFFLER AND JAEGER MATCHING EACH OTHER SHOT FOR SHOT Scheffler and Jaeger both remain at -11 and have found the fairway at the sixth with driver along with playing partner David Skins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AKSHAY BHATIA JUST ONE SHOT BEHIND AFTER SUCCESSIVE BIRDIES Akshay Bhatia is up to -10 now after birdieing the fifth and the sixth. He has got his broom handle putter working well. He has been joined at -10 by David Skinns who has made his first birdie on the fifth after a solid start.

SCHEFFLER BOOMS DRIVE 322 YARDS ON PAR FOUR FIFTH Scheffler has found the fairway at the par four fifth with a fine drive to the right side of the fairway. He gets a 'mud-ball' but still puts his approach from 127 yards to 22 feet from where he makes par.

JAEGER MOVES LEVEL WITH SCHEFFLER AT -11 Stephan Jaeger has just birdied the fourth to get to -11 after curling in a decent 23-foot putt before playing partner Scheffler is unable to follow him into the hole from 12-feet as he has to settle for par. Tied at the top.@SJ_sedl_Golf makes back-to-back birdies of his own to pull even with Scheffler at -11. pic.twitter.com/LZjp1YRMpNMarch 31, 2024 See more

MOORE LOOKS SET TO PUSH SCHEFFLER ALL THE WAY Taylor Moore is -2 today through four holes to stand -10 and has put his approach to the fifth in close. He has not missed a cut this season and came tied 12th last weekend so is in decent form.

SCHEFFLER'S TEE SHOT AT FOURTH OPENS UP THE HOLE Fresh from successive birdies, Scheffler has hit his tee shot on the 482-yard par four fourth on to the left side of the fairway to open up the approach to hole before unleashing a 193-yard shot to nine feet.

SCHEFFLER HAS ANOTHER BIRDIE LOOK AT THE THIRD Scheffler has chipped up close to six foot at the par 5 third to give himself a chance of back to back birdies to take the lead as he rolls in the putt to go it alone at the top.

FINAU CHIPS IN AT FOURTH FOR BACK TO BACK BIRDIES Finau's opening bogey is now a fading memory after the defending champion completed back to back birdies on the third and the fourth. His latest came from a stunning chip in from 49-feet. A chip-in birdie for @TonyFinauGolf 💥Finau moves to -8 and two shots back @TCHouOpen. pic.twitter.com/RUlfA9WdGzMarch 31, 2024 See more

SCHEFFLER FIRES IN TEE SHOT CLOSE AT PAR 3 SECOND World No.1 Scheffler is surely the man to watch again today. He has a look at birdie at the par 3 second after putting his iron to 11-feet to give him a chance to move to -10 which he takes to join Taylor Moore, who birdied the third. (Image credit: Getty Images)

ARGENTINE TOSTI MOVES BACKWARDS AFTER PUTTING WOES After missing a short birdie putt on the left side at the first, Alejandro Tosti has just done the same with a par putt on the second. He is now -8.

SCHEFFLER PARS THE FIRST AFTER DEFT CHIP Scheffler's approach to the first came up short but he chipped up close and tapped in for his par to stay at -9.

NICK DUNLAP WITH A CHANCE TO JOIN LEADERS What a packed leaderboard we have here. Nick Dunlap also has a chance to get to -9 too after firing in his tee shot at the par 3 second to nine-feet which he then converts.

IMPRESSIVE PUTT FROM MOORE AT SECOND Fresh from his opening birdie, Taylor Moore has just canned a 16-foot putt for par on the par 3 second to stay at -9.

BIG RECEPTION FOR SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER ON FIRST Scheffler, who is from Texas, gets a big ovation on the first , before despatching his driver 279 yards down the middle of the fairway in an impressive start. But his second to the par four has come up just short on the fringe.

SIX-WAY TIE FOR LEAD AFTER OPENING BIRDIE FOR TAYLOR MOORE Taylor Moore has jumped into a tie for lead on -9 with a birdie at the first after putting his stunning approach to two feet. Birdie for @TaylorMooreGolf at No. 1. There are now six players tied for the lead at -9. pic.twitter.com/fT4IU5LmlFMarch 31, 2024 See more

PROBLEMS FOR FINAU AT FIRST Defending champion Tony Finau's chances have been hit by a bogey at the first. He chipped on to the par 4 with his third shot before missing the shot putt to go back to -6.