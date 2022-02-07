PGA Tour Winner Fired From Radio Show Over Women's Basketball Comments
Mark Lye has been fired from his SiriusXM radio show after comments related to the WNBA
Former PGA Tour winner Mark Lye has been fired from his SiriusXM radio show for comments made about the women's NBA (WNBA). The American was speaking about the WNBA on Saturday's 'The Scorecard' show, where he said, "I’ll shoot myself than watch that."
“You know, the LPGA Tour to me is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago,” Lye said in a snippet posted by a Twitter user. "You couldn’t pay me to watch, you really couldn’t. Because I just, I couldn’t relate at all. It’s kind of like, you know, if you’re a basketball player, and I’m not trashing anybody please, don’t take it the wrong way, but I saw some highlights of ladies’ basketball. Man, is there a gun in the house? I’ll shoot myself than watch that.
“You know, I love watching the men’s basketball. I love watching the men’s golf. I never used to like watching ladies’ golf. But I will tell you this. I’ve been up close watching these ladies play because I used to have a big function every year called the Lucas Cup and I’d have LPGA players and PGA Tour players.”
Lyle's co-host then said: “Good luck getting some WNBA stars to come play for you.”
“I know, I know,” to which Lye replied. “I’m off their list. I’m sorry about that.”
Mark Lye, former PGA pro, talking on PGA radio about watching women’s sports:“I’m not trashing anybody. Please, don’t take it the wrong way. But I saw some highlights of ladies basketball. Man. Is there a gun in the house? I’ll shoot myself” pic.twitter.com/yvdio8ip4MFebruary 6, 2022
In a statement to Golf.com, Lyle confirmed he had been fired. “I was terminated about comments made about the WNBA, which I apologized for starting the next segment,” he said.
Lyle also took to Twitter to respond to the controversy by denying he was sexist. "The fact that I can’t relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way," he wrote. "All you haters should listen to the whole segment, where I completely glorified womens golf, which I love to cover. Thanks for listening."
The fact that I can’t relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way. All you haters should listen to the whole segment, where I completely glorified womens golf, which I love to cover. Thanks for listening.February 6, 2022
Lye won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour as well as the 1976 Colgate Champion of Champions on the PGA Tour Australasia. His best Major finish came at the 1984 Masters, where he placed T6th.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
