How Much Do Players Get Paid At The Presidents Cup?

The subject of money is never far away from the headlines when it comes to professional golf in the modern era.

Whether it's how much does the average pro earn or what did the winner earn this week, questions like this are commonplace nowadays as fans seek to understand more about the finances floating around at the top level.

Most people know by now there are millions of dollars on the line every week when it's player on player in a regular stroke play competition.

But with team golf, the situation is slightly different because there is never a traditional prize money payout as you'd find on the PGA Tour, for example.

That doesn't mean players aren't paid, however. At least not in every instance.

There was a fair amount of controversy at the most recent Ryder Cup when it was confirmed the American side would, for the first time ever, receive $500,000 each from the PGA of America - made up of a $200,000 stipend and a $300,000 check to be donated to charity.

In the end, it was reported each player and captain donated their entire sum to good causes.

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Conversely, Team Europe - run by Ryder Cup Europe, which is predominantly owned by the European Tour Group - received no money and have long maintained they never intend to change that.

However, with both teams at the Presidents Cup effectively run by the PGA Tour, there is a different perspective on pay at this high-profile team competition.

While there is no traditional tournament purse at Medinah Country Club this week, all 12 players on both sides - as well as their respective captains and four vice-captains - are paid a $250,000 stipend which is intended to help cover expenses such as travel and accommodation.

That all adds up to $4.25 million per team and $8.5 million in total. This is the third Presidents Cup the PGA Tour has handed out the mammoth checks to those involved, taking the overall figure to $25.5 million since 2022.

Before 2022, individual players were able to decide which charity their portion ($150,000) of $5.1 million went to.

And according to the PGA Tour, the first 10 editions of the Presidents Cup - which began in 1994 - raised more than $32 million for various charities around the world.