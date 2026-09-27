FedEx Open De France Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

Long forgotten is the excitement and heartbreak of last week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, with the FedEx Open de France providing the latest chapter in the DP World Tour's season.

And Le Golf National's return to hosting duties following a year off has coincided with another special event not far from France's capital, Paris.

With 18 holes remaining, Matt Fitzpatrick has seized the initiative, building a five-shot lead over Frenchman Tom Vaillant on 19-under-par.

But how much is the winner in line to earn? Despite the prestige of this national open, there is a slightly smaller tournament purse on the line compared with a number of other events on the schedule during this part of the season.

There was $9 million at the BMW PGA Championship last week and $6 million at the Irish Open before that, with $5 million at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in a few days' time.

Matt Fitzpatrick led by five shots after three rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there is $3.75 million at the Open de France with more than $600,000 going the way of the winner. Last year, Michael Kim picked up a check for $552,500 from an overall pot of $3.25 million.

The runner-up in 2026 will scoop more than $400,000 with a top-seven finish likely good enough for a payday of at least $100,000.

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That isn't what each pro will see in their bank account, though, because a multitude of factors reduce how much money they really see.

And while everyone who made the cut will obviously claim a helpful pile of cash, each will also earn a proportional share of the Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup qualifying points on offer depending on where they finish.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Open de France based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

FEDEX OPEN DE FRANCE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN