FedEx Open De France Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The overall tournament purse at Le Golf National has been increased by $500,000 since last year - check out how much each player who made the cut could earn

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Michael Kim holds the FedEx Open de France trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long forgotten is the excitement and heartbreak of last week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, with the FedEx Open de France providing the latest chapter in the DP World Tour's season.

And Le Golf National's return to hosting duties following a year off has coincided with another special event not far from France's capital, Paris.

With 18 holes remaining, Matt Fitzpatrick has seized the initiative, building a five-shot lead over Frenchman Tom Vaillant on 19-under-par.

But how much is the winner in line to earn? Despite the prestige of this national open, there is a slightly smaller tournament purse on the line compared with a number of other events on the schedule during this part of the season.

There was $9 million at the BMW PGA Championship last week and $6 million at the Irish Open before that, with $5 million at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in a few days' time.

Matt Fitzpatrick at the Open de France

Matt Fitzpatrick led by five shots after three rounds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there is $3.75 million at the Open de France with more than $600,000 going the way of the winner. Last year, Michael Kim picked up a check for $552,500 from an overall pot of $3.25 million.

The runner-up in 2026 will scoop more than $400,000 with a top-seven finish likely good enough for a payday of at least $100,000.

That isn't what each pro will see in their bank account, though, because a multitude of factors reduce how much money they really see.

And while everyone who made the cut will obviously claim a helpful pile of cash, each will also earn a proportional share of the Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup qualifying points on offer depending on where they finish.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Open de France based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

FEDEX OPEN DE FRANCE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$637,500

2nd

$412,500

3rd

$236,250

4th

$187,500

5th

$159,000

6th

$131,250

7th

$112,500

8th

$93,750

9th

$84,000

10th

$75,000

11th

$69,000

12th

$64,500

13th

$60,375

14th

$57,375

15th

$55,125

16th

$52,875

17th

$50,625

18th

$48,375

19th

$46,500

20th

$45,000

21st

$43.500

22nd

$42,625

23rd

$41,250

24th

$40,125

25th

$39,000

26th

$37,875

27th

$36,750

28th

$35,625

29th

$34,500

30th

$33,375

31st

$32,250

32nd

$31,125

33rd

$30,000

34th

$28,875

35th

$27,750

36th

$26.625

37th

$25,875

38th

$25,125

39th

$24,375

40th

$23,625

41st

$22,875

42nd

$22,125

43rd

$21,375

44th

$20,625

45th

$19,875

46th

$19,125

47th

$18,375

48th

$17,625

49th

$16,875

50th

$16,125

51st

$15,375

52nd

$14,625

53rd

$13,875

54th

$13,125

55th

$12.750

56th

$12,375

57th

$12,000

58th

$11,625

59th

$11,250

60th

$8,700

61st

$10,500

62nd

$10,125

63rd

$9,750

64th

$9,456

65th

$9,000

66th

$8,625

67th

$8,250

68th

$7,875

69th

$7,500

70th

$7,125
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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