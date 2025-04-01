PGA Tour Pro Confirms Which Tournaments Will Feature Rangefinders

Michael Kim has confirmed that rangefinders will be in use for the PGA Tour events between The Masters and PGA Championship, with the aim to help the pace of play

At The Players Championship, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan revealed that the use of rangefinders would be trialled at Tour events.

Speaking at TPC Sawgrass in March, Monahan stated: "We will be testing range finders at the six Tour events between the Masters and PGA Championship," with it now confirmed by Michael Kim that this will be the case.

In a tweet from Kim, the American wrote: "For RBC, Zurich, CJ, Truist rangefinders (no slope) will be allowed! Testing to see if it will make any noticeable difference in our playing time."

Along with the RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, CJ Cup Byron Nelson and Truist Championship, the Corales Puntacana Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic, which are alternate tournaments to the Signature Events of the RBC Heritage and Truist Championship, will also have rangefinders.

The aim of rangefinders is to help speed up the Tour's pace of play, which came under scrutiny multiple times at The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open, where rounds took nearly six hours to complete.

In fact, CBS' Dottie Pepper called it out at the Farmers Insurance Open, stating: "We're starting to need a new word to talk about this pace of play issue and its respect for your fellow competitors, for the fans, for broadcasting. It's just got to get better."

Currently, rangefinders are allowed in PGA of America tournaments. These include the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship.

What's more, the LIV Golf League, Asian Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour allow rangefinders, with the latter also implementing stricter slow-play measures. These include fines for 1-5 seconds over your allotted shot time, a one-stroke penalty for 6-15 seconds over time, and a two-stroke penalty for 16 or more seconds over time.

Previously, PGA Tour players, like Lucas Glover, have called for the introduction of rangefinders but, in response to Kim's tweet, former PGA Tour winner, Greg Chalmers, claimed "it won't" make any difference to the overall pace of play.

