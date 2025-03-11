President Trump Has 'Significantly Bolstered' PGA Tour-PIF Talks - Jay Monahan

Refresh

PRESS CONFERENCE OVER Wow. That was 54 minutes of talking but not a great deal was said once again from the commissioner. The key points were that both the tour and PIF remain in deep talks and that President Trump has bolstered them. There is no concrete deadline and he wouldn't discuss how LIV players could return. The new slow play initiatives being trialled on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas sound interesting, while Monahan maintained that he is in constant talks with the DP World Tour.

NO MEETING SCHEDULED Monahan says no meetings are scheduled with President Trump and Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Also says there's no concrete deadline, it's not that simple. He's focused on doing everything he can to be able to make the progress the tour needs to make.

ON DP WORLD TOUR Monahan says he will be in the UK at the DP World Tour board meeting on March 24. DPWT are aware of what's going on and both organizations fully understand each other. Also said he is on the phone with DPWT CEO Guy Kinnings every day.

MONAHAN WON'T ANSWER ANYTHING ON LIV PLAYERS RETURNING He is starting to dodge questions on LIV now and simply discuss how excited he is about the PGA Tour and the tournament this week. He even joked on the next question about the Covid Players Championship, which was suspended after 18 holes, starting "Listen, I shared our priorities...", which is how he has answered the majority of these questions today.

ON WHAT PLAYERS THINK OF NEGOTIATIONS... Our players are excited about the strength of the tour, their involvement and their leadership with the change and evolution we're in the midst of. Competing at The Players this week, all the players are focused on is winning this great championship. We've got to be highly aware and adaptive to a dynamic marketplace... I sense our players are energized by the opportunities on the PGA Tour.

LIV PATHWAY..? No additional information to share. It's very clear that the focus is the negotiations and make the PGA Tour even stronger, capitalize on the momentum and do the best for the fans.

ON GRAYSON MURRAY AND MENTAL HEALTH Says he thinks about Murray "a lot." The tour is providing all the resources for our players should they want to talk to someone if they struggle with their mental health, the commissioner says.

ON LIV'S NEW CEO SCOTT O'NEIL "I'm focused on our tour, been very clear on who the bulk of our interactions have been with. There are a lot of layers to these conversations and we're in the midst of them. I don't have any specifics to add to that." Another question the commissioner was unable to answer.

TO RECAP ON PIF NEGOTIATIONS Monahan has sadly not given a significant update today on talks but it's clear that serious negotiations are going on behind the scenes and he can't say much on them just yet. He didn't talk much on LIV Golfers returning or integrating team golf, other than saying that he knows fans want reuinification.

MONAHAN ON THE 3 KEY PILLARS: Our fans, our partners and our players.

MONAHAN CAN'T ANSWER ON LIV PLAYERS RETURNING "There will be a day when we can specifically talk about the end result and how that has been addressed."

ON COMMERCIALS "We look very specifically at the number of golf shots shown per hour and we've made material improvements on that front," he says. Says he's working on more golf shots shown, fewer shorter putts and more drama conveyed on the broadcast.

TEAM GOLF Says the fans want to see the best players together more often and that is the focus of the conversations. We're evolving, we're innovating and investing in the tour, he says.

MORE OF THE SAME FROM MONAHAN He isn't revealing much here but it's coming through crystal clear that he is very happy with the PGA Tour right now and is very focused on making it better for the fans.

WHAT SSG MONEY IS BEING USED FOR... To be able to announce the SSG investment, experience and expertise was a "huge step" and an opportunity to bring the players closer to the business by making them owners of their tour. Remains focused on enhancing the tour for the fans. The tour is "fortunate" to be in this position with the capital it has.

ON LIV GOLF ELEMENTS COMING TO THE PGA TOUR... No additional information to share. He's energized by the momentum and remains committed to the negotiations but won't do anything that diminishes the PGA Tour. Will continue to take aggressive action on elements the tour can control to present the best version of the circuit. (He didn't really answer the question.)

PACE OF PLAY New initiatives have been fully supported by the board and PAC. Says the tour is listening to fans and acknowledges they want improvement on pace of play. It's easy to find the problem but more difficult to find the solution, Monahan explains

FAN FORWARD Monahan says the tour is focused on the actions needed to deliver for the fans... To enhance the broadcast: Incorporated innovations like live tracer, interviews, focused more on cut-line, introduction of ESPN bet and lightening the commercial load Competition adjustments: Revamped field sizes and eligibility, developed an AI course setup tool to create more compelling events and focused on pace of play PGA Tour will begin publishing speed of play stats later this season and test a new policy on Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas including penalties for slow play. Also says rangefinders will be tested between The Masters and PGA Championship. Tour Championship format: Considering new approaches with PAC Addressing ways to expand player profiles and content: AI generated commentary will provide more context and significance for fans, added make the cut probability to help fans enjoy the cut-line further, and evolving featured groups to deliver more compelling pairings. Upgrading on-site experience: Faster wifi, better ticket options, easier transport and app with a more consistently excellent experience for fans. "There's a lot happening at the PGA Tour," Monahan says.

ON TGL... Says it has drawn strong audiences, attracted new and younger fans on ESPN and primetime. He also says it provides a great example of innovation that is additive to the game.

COMMERCIAL SPONSORSHIPS GOING WELL Monahan says business is going very well at the PGA Tour and is grateful for the support from the industry leaders.

VIEWERSHIP Monahan says viewership is up across the board, with peak network TV up to 4m for final rounds. Digital and social media engagements are up, tournament revenues are up, the commissioner says.

'WE'RE BETTER FOR IT, DISRUPTION HAS GENERATED MOMENTUM, GROWTH AND REAL ACTION'

'PGA TOUR HAS BEEN PRESSURE-TESTED LIKE NEVER BEFORE' Monahan on the last three years.

GIVES UPDATE ON PIF NEGOTIATIONS "The talks are real, they're substantial, and they're being driven at the top levels of both organizations," he said. Trump has "significantly bolstered" them and is a lifelong golf fan who has been exceedingly generous. Monahan says Trump wants to see the game reunified, the PGA Tour want to see the game reunified. His involvement has made the prospect very real. "We appreciate Yasir's innovative vision" and says he sees a future where he is on the board. Monahan also says integration of LIV Golf can happen. "While we've removed some hurdles, others remained. But like our fans we still have the same sense of urgency to get a conclusion."

MONAHAN HAS ARRIVED The commissioner looks in a good mood, stepping up to the table with a smile and wearing a white shirt and navy blue Players Championship gilet.

ANY MINUTE NOW The commissioner's spot at the table has been made ready, with a tablet set out that surely has a fairly long speech on it for his opening monologue - where we'd expect to hear his view on how the PGA Tour is doing right now and its plans for the week and season ahead,.