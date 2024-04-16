PGA Tour Player Director Receives Third Sponsor's Invite Into A $20M Signature Event

PGA Tour member Dylan Wu previously said "it doesn't seem fair" that Player Directors like Adam Scott and Webb Simpson have received invites to Signature Events

Webb Simpson hits an iron shot at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By Jonny Leighfield
published

PGA Tour Player Director, Webb Simpson has been awarded a third sponsor's exemption into a Signature Event this season - a decision which may have caused further angst among the US-based circuit's membership.

The 2012 US Open champion, who hails from North Carolina, has already teed it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well as the Arnold Palmer Invitational this term - finishing T39 and T30, respectively.

And, now - pointed out by popular golf X account Monday Q Info - Simpson is one of four invitees into the fifth Signature Event of the season, the RBC Heritage, along with Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry, and Gary Woodland.

Woodland, who is making his way back from successful brain surgery, currently sits 136th in the OWGR and was given an exemption into the Genesis Invitational as well before going on to play with tournament host, Tiger Woods.

Meanwhile, Lowry is 37th in the OWGR but did not qualify for the no-cut tournament via any of the necessary means. Kisner is 541st but will be playing his first Signature Event of 2024 after twice working as the lead analyst for NBC while competing on the PGA Tour.

But it is Simpson's appearance at a tournament which he has previously won that is most likely to rankle with some of the players who are not in attendance. Moods could be worsened further if he is included in the Wells Fargo Championship this term, too. Simpson could well be under consideration as he lives in Quail Hollow and would attract plenty of local fans - including friends and family.

Following Simpson and Adam Scott's welcome into the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, Dylan Wu aired his frustrations on social media.

The American stated it was "suspect" that two of the six Player Directors who had not managed to secure their own tee time via qualification had received more than one invite into events that offer higher prize money and greater FedEx Cup points.

Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and Peter Malnati make up the remaining members of the current PGA Tour Player Director board.

In reference to Scott and Simpson after missing the cut at the Cognizant Classic, Wu said: "Great players and major champions. I can’t say much because I missed the cut hard this week but getting more than one sponsor exemption into elevated events doesn’t seem fair. Seems like if you’re a player director, you’ll get an invite into an elevated event. Seems suspect….."

The Arnold Palmer Invitational - won by Scottie Scheffler - was Scott's third consecutive appearance at a Signature Event in what has been a very good season in terms of results so far.

The 2013 Masters champion has four top-20 results and a T22 finish at The Masters last week. Otherwise, he ended The Players in T45 but missed the cut at Bay Hill.

Wu continued: “And trust me, they’re both great players that probably deserve it but this new model is all about meritocracy. Sponsor exemptions going to the same players every elevated event doesn’t seem to follow the “play better” saying. Seems like “be more famous” or “know the right people.”

Webb Simpson hits driver at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old, who has one top-five finish on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2018, finished by saying: "I’m not saying I deserve an exemption in any way. I don’t and must play better to get into the elevated events. There’s 8 this year. The points in these big events are worth 2.5x more and purses are double with half the field size. That makes these exemptions so important!”

Following his second Masters victory last week, Scottie Scheffler will tee it up at Hilton Head Island on Thursday. Meanwhile, Augusta National runner-up, Ludvig Aberg, four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy and World No.3, Xander Schauffele are also in the stacked line-up.

The field currently stands at just 69 players, though, after Viktor Hovland's late withdrawal following a disappointing performance at The Masters where he missed the cut.

Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

