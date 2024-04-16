PGA Tour Player Director Receives Third Sponsor's Invite Into A $20M Signature Event

PGA Tour Player Director, Webb Simpson has been awarded a third sponsor's exemption into a Signature Event this season - a decision which may have caused further angst among the US-based circuit's membership.

The 2012 US Open champion, who hails from North Carolina, has already teed it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well as the Arnold Palmer Invitational this term - finishing T39 and T30, respectively.

Webb Simpson with his third exemption to a signature event. https://t.co/Hyi7RgFMqWApril 15, 2024 See more

And, now - pointed out by popular golf X account Monday Q Info - Simpson is one of four invitees into the fifth Signature Event of the season, the RBC Heritage, along with Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry, and Gary Woodland.

Woodland, who is making his way back from successful brain surgery, currently sits 136th in the OWGR and was given an exemption into the Genesis Invitational as well before going on to play with tournament host, Tiger Woods.

Meanwhile, Lowry is 37th in the OWGR but did not qualify for the no-cut tournament via any of the necessary means. Kisner is 541st but will be playing his first Signature Event of 2024 after twice working as the lead analyst for NBC while competing on the PGA Tour.

But it is Simpson's appearance at a tournament which he has previously won that is most likely to rankle with some of the players who are not in attendance. Moods could be worsened further if he is included in the Wells Fargo Championship this term, too. Simpson could well be under consideration as he lives in Quail Hollow and would attract plenty of local fans - including friends and family.

Following Simpson and Adam Scott's welcome into the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, Dylan Wu aired his frustrations on social media.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The American stated it was "suspect" that two of the six Player Directors who had not managed to secure their own tee time via qualification had received more than one invite into events that offer higher prize money and greater FedEx Cup points.

Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and Peter Malnati make up the remaining members of the current PGA Tour Player Director board.

Great players and major champions. I can’t say much because I missed the cut hard this week but getting more than one sponsor exemption into elevated events doesn’t seem fair. Seems like if you’re a player director, you’ll get an invite into an elevated event. Seems suspect….. https://t.co/qQYGIBMoNjMarch 2, 2024 See more

In reference to Scott and Simpson after missing the cut at the Cognizant Classic, Wu said: "Great players and major champions. I can’t say much because I missed the cut hard this week but getting more than one sponsor exemption into elevated events doesn’t seem fair. Seems like if you’re a player director, you’ll get an invite into an elevated event. Seems suspect….."

The Arnold Palmer Invitational - won by Scottie Scheffler - was Scott's third consecutive appearance at a Signature Event in what has been a very good season in terms of results so far.

The 2013 Masters champion has four top-20 results and a T22 finish at The Masters last week. Otherwise, he ended The Players in T45 but missed the cut at Bay Hill.

Wu continued: “And trust me, they’re both great players that probably deserve it but this new model is all about meritocracy. Sponsor exemptions going to the same players every elevated event doesn’t seem to follow the “play better” saying. Seems like “be more famous” or “know the right people.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old, who has one top-five finish on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2018, finished by saying: "I’m not saying I deserve an exemption in any way. I don’t and must play better to get into the elevated events. There’s 8 this year. The points in these big events are worth 2.5x more and purses are double with half the field size. That makes these exemptions so important!”

Following his second Masters victory last week, Scottie Scheffler will tee it up at Hilton Head Island on Thursday. Meanwhile, Augusta National runner-up, Ludvig Aberg, four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy and World No.3, Xander Schauffele are also in the stacked line-up.

The field currently stands at just 69 players, though, after Viktor Hovland's late withdrawal following a disappointing performance at The Masters where he missed the cut.