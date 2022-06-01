PGA Tour Issues Statement On Saudi Golf League
The PGA Tour says that players will be "subject to disciplinary action" for teeing it up in the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The PGA Tour has issued a statement after the LIV Golf Invitational London field was announced, remaining firm in its stance that players will be "subject to disciplinary action" after it declined release requests from a number of its members to play in the event.
“As communicated to our membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA TOUR Regulations," the Tour said. "Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action.”
The PGA Tour will likely find itself in legal proceedings if it goes ahead with banning players from competing as LIV CEO Greg Norman has constantly maintained that is unlawful.
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament begins next week at the Centurion Club near London, where Dustin Johnson will headline the 48-man field. DJ has reportedly been offered $125m to play in the Series. He'll be joined by big names including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell and a number of other PGA and DP World Tour players.
One name not yet in the field is Phil Mickelson, although there is still room for the six-time Major winner. As it stands there are 42 golfers named, with five set to qualify via the Asian Tour's International Series event in England this week - leaving one spot open for Mickelson, or another.
Mickelson still hasn't played since the Saudi International in February following his controversial comments on Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour's "abnoxious greed" and how he was using the LIV Golf Invitational Series as leverage against the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour and the Majors have been drastically increasing prize pools but the finances in the LIV Series still dwarfs that of its competitors. Next week's RBC Canadian Open purse is a healthy $8.7m, but that is still some $16m+ short of the $25m on offer in London. The DP World Tour's Scandinavian Mixed prize money of $2m is blown out of the water by that of the Saudi-backed Series.
It remains to be seen what the PGA and DP World Tours do next.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Best Women's Putters 2022
Here we take a look at some of the best golf putters currently on the market designed for women
By Alison Root • Published
-
'A Couple Of Surprises' - McIlroy Gives Verdict On 'Indifferent' LIV Series Field
The Northern Irishman says the field for the upcoming Saudi-backed series isn't that impressive
By Mike Hall • Published