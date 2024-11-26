‘I Think We’ll Get There’ – Billionaire PGA Tour Investor Expects PGA Tour/PIF To Strike Deal

The Strategic Sports Group’s Steve Cohen thinks the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund can agree a deal on the future of the men’s elite game

Steve Cohen at the SportiConference Invest In Sports 2023
Steve Cohen is optimistic of a deal between the PGA Tour and PIF
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

It is now close to 18 months since news broke that the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) that finances LIV Golf were working on a deal to bring both parties together to drive the direction of the men’s elite game.

Much has changed at the top of the game since that momentous day – including a $3bn investment in the PGA Tour from US consortium the Strategic Sports Group (SSG). However, one thing that has remained stubbornly out of reach is a definitive agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF on a way forward.

While the golf world awaits further developments on the progress of the discussions, one of the members of the SSG, billionaire Steve Cohen, believes a deal will come to fruition.

Per Bloomberg, the hedge fund manager, who is also co-investor in TGL’s New York Golf Club, explained during a media event in New York on Monday that even though the deal is complex, he is optimistic about getting it done. He said: “It’s a lot of moving parts and I think we’ll get there.”

Cohen also explained that, ultimately, the plan is to heal the significant fractures at the top of the men’s game following the emergence of LIV Golf after many of the world’s top players opted to sign for the big-money circuit rather than continue on the PGA Tour. He added: “The goal is to reunite all the players - it’s fragmented right now.”

In September, Bloomberg reported a potential sticking point in the deal was how players who had signed lucrative contracts with LIV Golf could be reintegrated onto the PGA Tour, where they are currently suspended.

However, the following month there were encouraging signs that previously frosty relations were thawing further when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan were paired together at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan were paired at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cohen, who was seen at a New York Mets with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman in March, is not the only person close to the inner workings of the top level of men’s golf who believes a deal is within reach.

Later in October, Daniel Van Otterdijk, the group chief communications officer at DP World, which sponsors the European Tour, told Gulf News: “We’re confident that within the next six months they’ll come up with a structure that befits world golf in a much better way than what we currently have. But, of course, there are legacy issues to sort out.”

Deals season is upon us so be sure to check out our early picks for the best Black Friday golf deals as selected by our team of experts.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

