Greg Norman - 'We Have No Intention To Destroy The PGA Tour'

Greg Norman has insisted his goal as LIV Golf CEO and commissioner is not to bring down the PGA Tour and instead remains open to peace talks as relations continue to sour between the rival circuits.

Many keen observers believe the 67-year-old is on a personal mission, having previously tried to establish an alternative global golf tour in 1994. However, the two-time Open winner says he is still willing to sit down with opposite number Jay Monahan to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

"We have no intention to try to destroy the PGA Tour" Norman told the New York Post in a wide-ranging Q&A (opens in new tab). "Every step of the way we’ve built our model to work within the ecosystem and give everybody the opportunity to work within that ecosystem. It’s pro golf.

"There’s such a simple solution, it’s ridiculous. I can’t talk about it, because it’s a process we’ve gone through with our legal team knowing everything that’s in the rules and regulations. But it’s not a hard fix, it’s really not. And the longer they do it [suspend players], the less we’re worried about it because we have more people coming in and wanting to invest.

"If he wants to come and sit down right here right now, I’d sit down with him and say, 'OK Jay, what’s your problem? What are your issues?'"

Norman also responded to criticism that the mega-money venture is being used to "sportswash" Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record. Relatives of victims of the September 11 attacks have protested its inception, while players continue to have their morals heavily scrutinised and their reasoning mocked.

"We are not a political organisation," Norman added. "We are here to play golf, serve fans, grow the game, and give additional opportunities to players. I also have seen firsthand the good that golf can do around the world, and Saudi Arabia is no different.

"I offer my deepest sympathy to the families of 9/11. My heart goes out to anyone affected by that tragedy. While some may not agree, I continue to believe that golf is a force for good around the world, and that includes Saudi Arabia."

For all the success LIV Golf has enjoyed since its highly anticipated launch in June, players who have defected are said to be concerned by the lack of ranking points on offer. The situation is further complicated as two of the eight OWGR board members are Monahan and DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley. It is, however, chaired by former R&A CEO Peter Dawson, and Norman has faith the proper process will be followed.

"The person who’s at the helm is extremely intelligent and understanding about growing the game of golf - Peter Dawson. He gets it. Peter and I have had open discussions about this. I flew to Scotland to sit down and have dinner with him.

"He has our application, so he’ll go through the right process to get it there. We brought up recusing Monahan and Pelley and [Martin] Slumbers [R&A CEO] and everybody who’s had a negative comment about LIV, and they cannot vote. From an OWGR standpoint, if I’m in [Dawson’s] shoes, I’m getting independent legal advice.

"I spoke to [Augusta National chairman] Fred Ridley. They’ve weighed in pretty hard against LIV. The majors should stay Switzerland, they have a responsibility for one event, not a league. But it also tells you is there a cabal there? This is the slippery slope you go down about what LIV is starting to expose."