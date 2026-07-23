'I Don't Think Rivalry Is A Big Thing In Golf' - Scottie Scheffler 'Not A Fan' Of Rory McIlroy's Attack On Bryson DeChambeau

Some say Rory McIlroy's stinging criticism of Bryson DeChambeau at The Open could be good for golf in building a genuine rivalry in the sport - but Scottie Scheffler isn't a fan.

McIlroy called DeChambeau "performative" as he surprised everyone at Royal Birkdale by openly talking about his dislike of the American, comments which many believe overstepped the mark.

Rivalries are mainly seen as good for any sport, sparking interest with fans who generally like to take sides in all sports - and both McIlroy and DeChambeau are the most polarizing figures in the game.

World No.1 Scheffler did not approve though, saying he's "never been a big fan of personal jabs" and doesn't feel golf needs to have a big personal fued in the sport.

"I think golf's different in a sense of a lot of other sports because my biggest rival week in and week out is the golf course that we're playing," said Scheffler at the 3M Open.

"I mean, I could never stop somebody from doing anything in golf. I felt like when I played basketball there would always be rivalries in basketball because you're going to play defense against a person and that is much more personal.

"If you and I were going to go out and play one-on-one, like it would turn into a rivalry because I'm actively trying to stop what you're doing, but in golf, we're always competing against ourselves on the golf course."

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Asked if he thought the spat between McIlroy and DeChambeau would be good for the sport, Scheffler reiterated that he was not in favor.

"I've never been a big fan of personal jabs," Scheffler added. "I don't think that rivalry is a big thing in golf just because, like I said, my biggest rivalry week in and week out is the golf course."

Does golf need a Rory v Bryson rivalry?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy's comments came after DeChambeau was found guilty of improving his swing path on the fifth hole during Friday's second round, which quickly became the big drama of the tournament.

"I won't pretend to be up here and defend Bryson," McIlroy said at Birkdale. "I'm not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it's performative. I think a lot of it's for attention.

"To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us, players, volunteers, everyone waiting on him to depart, I didn't feel like it was a great look."

It was a surprising outburst to come during a tournament, especially The Open, and reignited a rivalry that has grown in the Majors over recent years.

DeChambeau pipped McIlroy to the US Open in 2024, when the Northern Irishman missed a couple of late putts and then raced away from Pinehurst as soon as the American clinched the title.

The pair played in the final group at The Masters when McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam in 2025 - with DeChambeau claiming McIlroy "didn't talke to me once all day" at Augusta National.

Fans have already picked sides and the next time McIlroy and DeChambeau meet, expect some fireworks. The sport could probably do with that coming sooner rather than later but with all the uncertainty right now, exactly when that will be is anyone's guess.

What do you think? Would a genuine Rory McIlroy v Bryson DeChambeau rivalry be good for golf? Or did McIlroy overstep the mark? Let us know by joining the conversation below...