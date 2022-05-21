PGA Championship Prize Money 2022

A total of $15m is up for grabs at Southern Hills, with the winner picking up a cheque for $2.7m

The PGA Championship prize money has been increased by $3m for 2022, with the total purse now up to $15m and a winner's cheque of $2.7m for this year's tournament at Southern Hills.

Last year's winner Phil Mickelson won $2.16m of the $12m prize pool at Kiawah Island, with Collin Morikawa earning $1.89m at TPC Harding Park from the $11m PGA Championship prize money.

A tweet from AP's Doug Ferguson confirmed the $3m rise up to $15m for 2022. We await official news from the PGA of America for the purse breakdown.

The increase in prize money from the PGA of America follows that of Augusta National, which also raised its total prize pool to $15m last month. Scottie Scheffler won $2.7m for his Green Jacket triumph.

We'd also expect the prize money at the US Open ($12.5m last year) and The Open ($11.5m last year) to increase in 2022 to around the $15m mark as well judging by what we've seen at The Masters and PGA Championship. The US Open may even go higher as that tends to be the most lucrative of the four men's Majors.

When it comes to the PGA and DP World Tours, the largest single purse remains at TPC Sawgrass in the Players Championship where a huge $20m is up for grabs. Cameron Smith won $3.6m this March.

Prize money continues to grow on the PGA Tour, and grow fast, with the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series a likely reason why. The money on offer in the eight-event series dwarfs that of the four men's Majors. The inaugural season features seven purses of $25m and a $50m season-ending Team Championship.

