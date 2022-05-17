How To Qualify For The PGA Championship
The second men's Major of the year features the strongest field in golf
The PGA Championship features the strongest field in golf, with all of the world's top 100 usually teeing it up in pursuit of the famed Wanamaker Trophy. So how do you qualify?
The championship is unique in that it reserves 20 places for club professionals, who qualify through the PGA Professional Championship.
The PGA Championship is also the only Major that does not invite amateurs, billing itself as the professional-only Major.
So, what exactly would you have to do to qualify for the field at Southern Hills Country Club this year?
You must be:
- A former winner of the PGA Championship
- A winner of one of the last five US Opens
- A winner of one of the last five Masters
- A winner of one of the last five Open Championships
- A winner of one of the last three Players Championships
- The most recent Senior PGA Champion
- One of the players to finish in the top 15 at last year's tournament, including ties
- In the top 70 of the PGA Championship Points standings
- One of the the top 20 finishers in the the PGA Professional Championship
- A winner of a PGA Tour-approved tournament since the last PGA Championship
- One of the 2020 United States and European Ryder Cup team players (must be ranked inside world's top 100)
- Additional players can also be invited, even if they don't qualify under the above exemptions.
With this criteria, the tournament often attracts almost all of the world's top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking, and top 100 players who aren't qualified will likely receive exemptions.
Note: Alternatives (reserves) will be added, if needed, via the PGA Championship Points system, i.e number 71 in the standings will be 1st reserve if not already qualified. It then goes down the list.
