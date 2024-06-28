PGA Championship Hero Michael Block To Play At International Series England
Golfing cult hero Michael Block will be teeing it up in England in August after being confirmed the field for the International Series event at Foxhills
Last year's PGA Championship hero Michael Block will teeing it up over in the UK this summer after being confirmed in the line-up for the International Series England event in August.
Foxhills Club & Resort will stage the fourth of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour from 8-11 August - with Block the latest player to be announced alongside Englishman Tom Lewis.
Block has become a golfing cult hero after his exploits at Oak Hill in the summer of 2023, thrilling the crowds all week as the teaching pro from California managed to finish T15 - but that was just half the story.
A Saturday round with Justin Rose was followed by a dream Sunday pairing with Rory McIlroy - with then a hole-in-one thrown in for good measure.
Block has had a dream year since, getting exemptions to play on the PGA Tour and even being invited Down Under to compete in the Australian Open.
Block will now bring his celebrity to Surrey to take part in one of the Asian Tour's big 10 global events that form the International Series - the winner of which gets directly into the lucrative LIV Golf League while at least 30 others get the chance to follow via the LIV Golf Promotions event.
And the 48-year-old American will be joined in the field by some LIV Golf players, with the likes of Ian Poulter, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace and Thomas Pieters already confirmed in the starting list.
“There is no doubt that the strength of the field will be strong, however this is what I live for, to play against some of the best players in the world and compare my game," said Block.
“I believe The International Series is now one of the best possible avenues for any golf pro throughout the world and I have no doubt that you are going to see more and more budding American golfers doing their best to qualify and play in The International Series.”
Block will have plenty of good vibes about him at Foxhills - where only in 2022 he starred for the USA in their PGA Cup victory over Great Britain and Ireland, describing a huge comeback success in the singles as "one of the best memories of my life, hands down".
Foxhills member Lewis is hoping home field advantage can help him play his best, and is looking forward to getting some home crowd support at the tournament.
"To play in front of home support at a club I know well is exciting for me and I am sure for the members," said Lewis.
Lewis burst onto the scene at the 2011 Open as he shot 65 to lead after the first round as a 20-year-old amateur - and has gone on to win four times including twice on the DP World Tour.
Now 33, he's not quite hit the heights expected after the stellar start, but he's hoping to make a big splash at Foxhills in a field with some big names involved.
“I feel it is particularly important that bigger names play in these events," Lewis added. "It gives the event good exposure and can attract attention. I hope we all play well and can be towards the top when it comes to Sunday afternoon.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
