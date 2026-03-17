I’m All For Change And Modernisation, But Golf Must Keep These 5 Traditions
Golf is quite rightly making efforts to evolve and become more inclusive, and while I’m on board, there are parts of the game I’d never like to see abandoned
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Golf finds itself in an interesting epoch. Participation surged as a result of the Covid pandemic and numbers still look strong almost six years on. Play-and-play golf is on the rise, plenty of golf clubs have lengthy waiting lists and off-course participation – including golf simulators and Trackman-powered driving ranges – is booming.
Clearly, this is a good thing for the sport at a macro level, but the game still faces certain challenges. There are concerns in some quarters that golf is becoming too expensive and others feel it isn’t doing enough to appeal to the younger generation.
There has been plenty of discourse about golf’s place in modern society and how much adaptation is required, if any at all. Some people and clubs believe history and tradition must be preserved at all costs, while others have taken steps to modernise and bring the sport into the 21st century.Article continues below
My colleague Eliott Heath recent wrote a piece about the six golfing customs he’d like to see scrapped in 2026, and while I agree with his points – and more broadly that evolution, to some degree, is required – I don’t think we should cast all traditions aside to get more people through the door.
Below, I’ve listed some elements of the sport I feel should never be compromised. This is purely my view and other members of the Golf Monthly team – as well as plenty of readers – will no doubt disagree, which is fine. Without further ado…
Dress Codes
I agree with GM’s Secret Club Golfer in that we have to keep dress codes and maintain standards. I’m not saying dress codes shouldn’t evolve and the definition of what’s deemed acceptable golfing attire shouldn’t shift. I have no problem with loud, patterned clothing or hoodies, for example, but we need some sort of framework.
GM’s editor Neil Tappin is in favour of abandoning dress codes, and he’s perfectly entitled to his opinion, but this quote from the SCG sums up my feelings on the matter pretty perfectly: “I’m not sure we should be compromising standards to chase people who show no interest in respecting the game’s customs.”
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Etiquette
On a related note, we mustn’t allow accepted standards of etiquette to slip. One of the greatest elements of the game is the respect golfers show to each other and the foundational customs of the sport. In this day and age, people can often be distracted and focus on themselves ahead of others – habits that are incongruous with golf.
While I’m not opposed to occasional phone use on the golf course – checking a football score, replying quickly to a message or tracking shots on the app – we should never get to a position where people aren’t watching their playing partners’ shots because they’re distracted by their mobiles.
It’s the same when it comes to looking for golf balls. Camaraderie is a hugely important element of amateur golf and I’d hate to see it eroded because people are far too focussed on what they’re doing.
In addition, the last thing golf needs is more issues with slow play because people are busy recording themselves for social media posts.
Playing with strangers
In the modern world, people can be reluctant to engage with strangers and sometimes struggle when they’re taken outside of their bubble or their own social circle.
But getting to know your playing partners and showing a genuine interest in them is something that truly sets golf apart. We must hold this sacrosanct.
Handicapping rounds
I think we’ve gone a little bit too far in an effort to make handicapping more inclusive. As a nomadic golfer, I’m absolutely on board with iGolf and the various schemes around the world that allow non-members to maintain official handicaps.
However, I don’t think you should be able to put in a card if you’ve only played nine or 12 holes. We’ve all had plenty of rounds where we’ve gone to pieces down the stretch because we have a good score going. Removing that pressure and still being able to hand in a card doesn’t sit right with me.
18 holes
There’s a movement at the moment extolling the virtues of 12-hole golf. I understand why people think it’s an appealing number, but for me golf is, and always should be, 18 holes.
If you want to play nine or 12 holes, that’s absolutely fine, but I’d never want to see competitions take place over 12 holes.
Do you agree with me? Is there anything else you'd like to see preserved? Leave a comment in the box below
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online. Most of his online work is opinion-based and typically centres around the Majors and significant events in the global golfing calendar. Nick has been an avid golf fan since the age of ten and became obsessed with the professional game after watching Mike Weir and Shaun Micheel win The Masters and PGA Championship respectively in 2003. In his time with Golf Monthly, he's interviewed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jose Maria Olazabal, Henrik Stenson, Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood and Billy Horschel and has ghost-written columns for Westwood, Wayne Riley, Matthew Southgate, Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell. Nick is a 12-handicap golfer and his favourite courses include Old Head, Sunningdale New, Penha Longha, Valderrama and Bearwood Lakes. If you have a feature pitch for Nick, please email nick.bonfield@futurenet.com with 'Pitch' in the subject line. Nick is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade M1 Fairway wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 Hybrid: Ping Crossover Irons (4-9): Nike Vapor Speed Wedges: Cleveland CBX Full Face, 56˚, Titleist Vokey SM4, 60˚ Putter: testing in progress! Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
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