I’m All For Change And Modernisation, But Golf Must Keep These 5 Traditions

Golf finds itself in an interesting epoch. Participation surged as a result of the Covid pandemic and numbers still look strong almost six years on. Play-and-play golf is on the rise, plenty of golf clubs have lengthy waiting lists and off-course participation – including golf simulators and Trackman-powered driving ranges – is booming.

Clearly, this is a good thing for the sport at a macro level, but the game still faces certain challenges. There are concerns in some quarters that golf is becoming too expensive and others feel it isn’t doing enough to appeal to the younger generation.

There has been plenty of discourse about golf’s place in modern society and how much adaptation is required, if any at all. Some people and clubs believe history and tradition must be preserved at all costs, while others have taken steps to modernise and bring the sport into the 21st century.

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My colleague Eliott Heath recent wrote a piece about the six golfing customs he’d like to see scrapped in 2026, and while I agree with his points – and more broadly that evolution, to some degree, is required – I don’t think we should cast all traditions aside to get more people through the door.

Below, I’ve listed some elements of the sport I feel should never be compromised. This is purely my view and other members of the Golf Monthly team – as well as plenty of readers – will no doubt disagree, which is fine. Without further ado…

I don't need to see tweed and plus fours, but golf absolutely should have a dress code (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dress Codes

I agree with GM’s Secret Club Golfer in that we have to keep dress codes and maintain standards. I’m not saying dress codes shouldn’t evolve and the definition of what’s deemed acceptable golfing attire shouldn’t shift. I have no problem with loud, patterned clothing or hoodies, for example, but we need some sort of framework.

GM’s editor Neil Tappin is in favour of abandoning dress codes, and he’s perfectly entitled to his opinion, but this quote from the SCG sums up my feelings on the matter pretty perfectly: “I’m not sure we should be compromising standards to chase people who show no interest in respecting the game’s customs.”

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Etiquette

On a related note, we mustn’t allow accepted standards of etiquette to slip. One of the greatest elements of the game is the respect golfers show to each other and the foundational customs of the sport. In this day and age, people can often be distracted and focus on themselves ahead of others – habits that are incongruous with golf.

While I’m not opposed to occasional phone use on the golf course – checking a football score, replying quickly to a message or tracking shots on the app – we should never get to a position where people aren’t watching their playing partners’ shots because they’re distracted by their mobiles.

It’s the same when it comes to looking for golf balls. Camaraderie is a hugely important element of amateur golf and I’d hate to see it eroded because people are far too focussed on what they’re doing.

In addition, the last thing golf needs is more issues with slow play because people are busy recording themselves for social media posts.

Phone use should be limited on the golf course (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Playing with strangers

In the modern world, people can be reluctant to engage with strangers and sometimes struggle when they’re taken outside of their bubble or their own social circle.

But getting to know your playing partners and showing a genuine interest in them is something that truly sets golf apart. We must hold this sacrosanct.

Handicapping rounds

I think we’ve gone a little bit too far in an effort to make handicapping more inclusive. As a nomadic golfer, I’m absolutely on board with iGolf and the various schemes around the world that allow non-members to maintain official handicaps.

However, I don’t think you should be able to put in a card if you’ve only played nine or 12 holes. We’ve all had plenty of rounds where we’ve gone to pieces down the stretch because we have a good score going. Removing that pressure and still being able to hand in a card doesn’t sit right with me.

I think handicap scores should only be submitted after 18-hole rounds (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

18 holes

There’s a movement at the moment extolling the virtues of 12-hole golf. I understand why people think it’s an appealing number, but for me golf is, and always should be, 18 holes.

If you want to play nine or 12 holes, that’s absolutely fine, but I’d never want to see competitions take place over 12 holes.

Do you agree with me? Is there anything else you'd like to see preserved? Leave a comment in the box below