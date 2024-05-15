How Much Do PGA Championship Tickets Cost?

The PGA Championship is one of the biggest events on the golf calendar, but how much does it cost to attend? Here, we take a look at ticket prices for the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla

The 2024 PGA Championship is set up to be a thriller, with a bumper field descending on Valhalla for the second men's Major of the year and a shot at the Wanamaker Trophy.

In Kentucky, record crowds are expected, with a reported 200,000 making their way down to the historic venue and, as of writing on Wednesday lunchtime, there are, in fact, tickets still available for the tournament. Therefore, below, we have taken a look at how much it would cost to attend, with various ticket types available from the PGA Championship's official site, SeatGeek.com.

Off the bat, there are three ways in which you can purchase PGA Championship tickets. These are Daily Championship+ tickets, which can be bought for a single day of the event. A second option is Daily Club PGA Hospitality tickets, which also include access to the Club PGA hospitality venue. Within that is a breakfast and buffet lunch, free bar and afternoon snacks.

The final way, which will require planning and purchasing before the event, is the PGA Championship's travel packages. Within the travel package, customers receive hotel accommodation and access to the 17th Green Hospitality Deck but, it's worth mentioning that not all of these packages include a course ticket.

So, what about costs? Well, the cheapest tickets we have seen are the Wednesday tickets, which is the final practice day before the main event gets underway on Thursday. Arguably, these are some of the best value options as, not only do you get to see all the stars in a more-relaxed manner, but they tend to be the cheapest. According to the website, Wednesday tickets are available from $80.

Rory McIlroy signs autographs for fans at the 2024 PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What about tournament days then? Well, as of writing, the cheapest we have seen for Thursday is $165, Friday is $130, Saturday is $209 and Sunday being $225. Again, these have changed and deviated, but this is on the week of the tournament. We must also mention that members of the military qualify for free access to the course, as well as under-15s if accompanied by a ticketed adult.

If you want to treat yourself to hospitality then, again, these numbers vary from day-to-day. Over the site, we have seen prices range from around $600 - $700 on Thursday and Friday, to around $1000 on Saturday and Sunday. Again, these numbers are correct as of writing.

