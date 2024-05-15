How Much Do PGA Championship Tickets Cost?
The PGA Championship is one of the biggest events on the golf calendar, but how much does it cost to attend? Here, we take a look at ticket prices for the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla
The 2024 PGA Championship is set up to be a thriller, with a bumper field descending on Valhalla for the second men's Major of the year and a shot at the Wanamaker Trophy.
In Kentucky, record crowds are expected, with a reported 200,000 making their way down to the historic venue and, as of writing on Wednesday lunchtime, there are, in fact, tickets still available for the tournament. Therefore, below, we have taken a look at how much it would cost to attend, with various ticket types available from the PGA Championship's official site, SeatGeek.com.
Tickets below are currently available on Box Office & Resale
2024 PGA Championship - Thursday
Available from $173
Available from $173, the first round of the PGA Championship will have all the stars present, with the opening day offering plenty of action throughout.
You can also purchase Friday tickets here from just $130!
2024 PGA Championship - Saturday & Sunday
Available from $209 & $225
If you're working on Thursday and Friday, then perhaps the weekend tickets would be more suited to your calendar. Right now, there are still tickets available for the weekend action, including Sunday, when we will see the winner crowned.
Off the bat, there are three ways in which you can purchase PGA Championship tickets. These are Daily Championship+ tickets, which can be bought for a single day of the event. A second option is Daily Club PGA Hospitality tickets, which also include access to the Club PGA hospitality venue. Within that is a breakfast and buffet lunch, free bar and afternoon snacks.
The final way, which will require planning and purchasing before the event, is the PGA Championship's travel packages. Within the travel package, customers receive hotel accommodation and access to the 17th Green Hospitality Deck but, it's worth mentioning that not all of these packages include a course ticket.
So, what about costs? Well, the cheapest tickets we have seen are the Wednesday tickets, which is the final practice day before the main event gets underway on Thursday. Arguably, these are some of the best value options as, not only do you get to see all the stars in a more-relaxed manner, but they tend to be the cheapest. According to the website, Wednesday tickets are available from $80.
What about tournament days then? Well, as of writing, the cheapest we have seen for Thursday is $165, Friday is $130, Saturday is $209 and Sunday being $225. Again, these have changed and deviated, but this is on the week of the tournament. We must also mention that members of the military qualify for free access to the course, as well as under-15s if accompanied by a ticketed adult.
If you want to treat yourself to hospitality then, again, these numbers vary from day-to-day. Over the site, we have seen prices range from around $600 - $700 on Thursday and Friday, to around $1000 on Saturday and Sunday. Again, these numbers are correct as of writing.
2024 PGA Championship Hospitality
Available from $675
Hospitality is a great way to experience the 106th edition of the PGA Championship and, currently, there are still various options if you want that last minute viewing experience.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
