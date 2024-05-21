Patrick Reed’s Impressive Major Run Set To End At 124th US Open

Patrick Reed's 10-year streak of playing in consecutive Major championships is set to end this June after the LIV golfer opted to pull out of US Open qualifying on Monday.

The 33-year-old has not missed a blue-chip event since the 2014 Masters and went on to win his only Major at Augusta in 2018.

If he was to earn an automatic invite to the US Open via a spot in the world's top-60, Reed would have needed to come third or better at the PGA Championship. However, the 4Aces GC player ended T53 and was required to earn his way in via regional qualifying this week.

Yet, the run of consecutive Majors played will end at 41 after Reed opted to withdraw from a sectional qualifier at Dallas Athletic Club on Monday for reasons unknown. And per the USGA, someone who has withdrawn from a qualifying event cannot try to book their spot in another location at a later date.

Reed has played in 10 US Opens during his career, achieving a best result of 4th at the 2018 version - held at Shinnecock Hills. He has also only missed the cut once, in his third visit during 2016, and has four other top-20 finishes.

Patrick Reed with the trophy after his 2018 Masters win (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a member of the LIV Golf League - which is not able to offer world-ranking points to its players - Reed has seen his OWGR position steadily slide over the course of the past few years.

The World No.6 in 2020, Reed has relied on Major championships to maintain his relatively-high ranking but is now placed at 92nd following a middling PGA Championship.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, Reed only teed it up at Valhalla as a result of his top-100 status, secured thanks to a T12 finish at The Masters in April.

The aforementioned qualifying event in Dallas, Texas, was the first of 11 in North America and contained nine players from LIV Golf. However, only Eugenio Chacarra definitely qualified as Sergio Garcia - hoping to play his 25th US Open in a row - missed out in extraordinary circumstances.

The Spaniard - who made it through qualifying in 2023 - was on track to reach Pinehurst with relative ease this year but double-bogeyed the par-5 16th hole and made par at the final two to enter a seven-for-six playoff. In the extra hole, everyone else made birdie or par apart from Garcia - who bogeyed it.

Sergio Garcia in action at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

He is now the first alternate and will be relying on a withdrawal to continue his own magnificent streak ahead of the other 10 North American qualifying events - which all take place on Monday, June 3.

The 124th US Open is set to take place at Pinehurst No.2 Course at Pinehurst Resort, North Carolina between June 13-16.