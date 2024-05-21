LIV Golfer Qualifies For First Major

Several LIV golfers failed to make it to the US Open via final qualifying, but for the one who did, it will mark his maiden Major appearance

Eugenio Chacarra takes a tee shot at the 2023 LIV Golf Tucson tournament
Eugenio Chacarra will make his first Major appearance at the US Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Three US Open final qualifying events were held on Monday, and LIV golfers were in the field in each.

However, while a total of 13 teed it up for a place at Pinehurst No.2, only Eugenio Chacarra achieved it, and it will be a particularly special occasion for the Spaniard as it will be his maiden Major appearance.

Chacarra was playing at Dallas Athletic Club as part of a stacked field that included PGA Tour winners and seven other LIV golfers. Among them were two of Chacarra’s Fireballs GC teammates – captain Sergio Garcia, who was trying to guarantee his 25th consecutive appearance at the tournament, and former World No.11 Abraham Ancer.

While the higher-profile LIV golfers in the field faltered, though, Chacarra put in an assured performance across the 36-hole marathon, with a 66 in the first round followed by 70 in the second to finish T2 and claim one of 11 qualifying berths at the event.

Chacarra enjoyed a promising amateur career before he turned professional and joined LIV Golf in time for its second tournament in 2022. He didn’t take long to make his mark, winning in only his fifth professional start in Bangkok.

Eugenio Chacarra celebrates winning LIV Gol Bangkok

Eugenio Chacarra won in his fifth LIV Golf start

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Less than a year later, he claimed his second professional win, this time at the Asian Tour’s St Andrews Bay Championship, as his reputation continued to grow.

However, for all his potential, as with many LIV golfers, world ranking points have been difficult to attain. While regular appearances on the Asian Tour, including fourth at last November’s Volvo China Open, have seen his ranking improve over time, at 474th, he is still far short of the top 60 needed to book his place at the US Open – or any other Major - via that route.

Eugenio Chacarra with the trophy after winning the St Andrews Bay Championship

Eugenio Chacarra's most recent win came at the 2023 St Andrews Bay Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After grabbing his last realistic opportunity to make it to his first Major with both hands, Chacarra will be hoping to do the same in North Carolina next month.

While so many other LIV golfers missed their chance to qualify on Monday, for Garcia, his dream of continuing his US Open run isn’t quite over.

He had seemed set to qualify after finishing above the cut line, three behind Chacarra. That got him into a seven-man playoff to determine the final six slots, but he made a bogey on the first extra hole and was eliminated. He is now first alternate, meaning a withdrawal would see him take his place alongside his Fireballs GC teammate after all.

The final 10 qualifying events take place at venues in the US and Canada on 3 June, while the US Open begins 10 days later.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸