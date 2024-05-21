LIV Golfer Qualifies For First Major
Several LIV golfers failed to make it to the US Open via final qualifying, but for the one who did, it will mark his maiden Major appearance
Three US Open final qualifying events were held on Monday, and LIV golfers were in the field in each.
However, while a total of 13 teed it up for a place at Pinehurst No.2, only Eugenio Chacarra achieved it, and it will be a particularly special occasion for the Spaniard as it will be his maiden Major appearance.
Chacarra was playing at Dallas Athletic Club as part of a stacked field that included PGA Tour winners and seven other LIV golfers. Among them were two of Chacarra’s Fireballs GC teammates – captain Sergio Garcia, who was trying to guarantee his 25th consecutive appearance at the tournament, and former World No.11 Abraham Ancer.
While the higher-profile LIV golfers in the field faltered, though, Chacarra put in an assured performance across the 36-hole marathon, with a 66 in the first round followed by 70 in the second to finish T2 and claim one of 11 qualifying berths at the event.
Chacarra enjoyed a promising amateur career before he turned professional and joined LIV Golf in time for its second tournament in 2022. He didn’t take long to make his mark, winning in only his fifth professional start in Bangkok.
Less than a year later, he claimed his second professional win, this time at the Asian Tour’s St Andrews Bay Championship, as his reputation continued to grow.
However, for all his potential, as with many LIV golfers, world ranking points have been difficult to attain. While regular appearances on the Asian Tour, including fourth at last November’s Volvo China Open, have seen his ranking improve over time, at 474th, he is still far short of the top 60 needed to book his place at the US Open – or any other Major - via that route.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After grabbing his last realistic opportunity to make it to his first Major with both hands, Chacarra will be hoping to do the same in North Carolina next month.
While so many other LIV golfers missed their chance to qualify on Monday, for Garcia, his dream of continuing his US Open run isn’t quite over.
He had seemed set to qualify after finishing above the cut line, three behind Chacarra. That got him into a seven-man playoff to determine the final six slots, but he made a bogey on the first extra hole and was eliminated. He is now first alternate, meaning a withdrawal would see him take his place alongside his Fireballs GC teammate after all.
The final 10 qualifying events take place at venues in the US and Canada on 3 June, while the US Open begins 10 days later.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
US Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
A new record for the most money available at a women's tournament has been set for the second Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Non-Golfing Essential Items To Have In Your Golf Bag...You Might Be Surprised!
Katie Dawkins delves into the many pockets of her golf bag and reveals all the non-golfing items she deems essential
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
US Open Final Qualifying 2024 - Who Made It And Who Missed Out
Some big names have made it to the Pinehurst No.2 Major, but others weren't so lucky in the first three of 13 final qualifiers, with a particularly high-profile exit coming right at the end of the day
By Mike Hall Published
-
Garcia And Ancer Among LIV Golfers And Big Names In US Open Qualifier
The LIV Golf players are teeing it up in a 36-hole qualifier at Dallas Athletic Club in Texas
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 6 LIV Golfers To Have Made The Cut At Both Majors This Year (And Who Has The Best Score)
We look at how the LIV Golf leaderboard is looking after the first two Major Championships of the season
By Michael Weston Published
-
2 Of LIV Golf’s Biggest Hitters Top PGA Championship Driving-Distance Chart
Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour's biggest hitter in 2023, but even he couldn't hang with a pair of the LIV Golf League's longest drivers at Valhalla
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dean Burmester’s Lucrative Season Continues After Eclipsing Career Earnings In Seven LIV Golf Events
The South African has been in great form on the circuit in 2024, and that is being reflected in his bank balance
By Mike Hall Published
-
How All 16 LIV Golfers Fared At 2024 PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau matched the previous record score-to-par in Majors to finish 2nd to Xander Schauffele
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Why Brooks Koepka Isn't Wearing LIV Golf Logos At The PGA Championship
The current PGA Championship holder is a LIV Golf captain but does not show any of the league's logos on his apparel or bag
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Henrik Stenson 'A Little Bit Baffled' At Majors' Stance On LIV Golfers
The Swede was speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly about Major exemption rules and why he believes they should be slightly altered given the current landscape in men's pro golf
By Jonny Leighfield Published