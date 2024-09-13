Patrick Reed Among Three More LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event

Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season

Patrick Reed hits driver at LIV Golf Greenbrier
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Patrick Reed is the latest LIV Golf League star to join the field at the DP World Tour's Open de Espana later this month.

Reed will be making his debut at the iconic event - which has been won by the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Arnold Palmer in the past - between September 26-29 after receiving an invite by tournament organizers.

That tournament is just one week after LIV Golf's Team Championship event in Dallas and two weeks on from the LIV Golf Individual Championship in Chicago. Reed's 4Aces squad has long been out of contention for the team title while the American is 20th in the individual standings and likely to remain in the 'lock zone' after the final putt drops at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

The 4Aces player will be up against several of his LIV Golf League peers at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, though - including Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm - after they officially launched appeals against sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for competing in concurrent tournaments while still a member.

Rahm had initially been told he would not be allowed to play in his home event due to an ongoing suspension but challenged the decision before the deadline which allowed him the chance to compete on home soil once more.

Jon Rahm holds his finish on a drive

Jon Rahm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In turn, that kept his Ryder Cup chances alive because Rahm must play in four DP World Tour events per season - not including the Majors - if he is to maintain his membership, a pre-requisite for making Luke Donald's team.

While Reed is only currently down to play the Open de Espana, Rahm has revealed he also intends to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the Andalucia Masters in the following weeks.

Both will be in the Open de Espana field with two of the three remaining Spanish LIV golfers - Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig - after the pair were included via the National Spots category.

At the time of writing, Sergio Garcia is the only Spaniard who competes in the LIV Golf League without a tee time for the Open de Espana. Likely his only route into the event - should he want one - would be courtesy of a professional tournament invitation like Reed received.

Among the other Spaniards to have confirmed their place in the field includes Jose Luis Ballester - winner of the 2024 US Amateur and the first man from Spain to do so in the event's history.

Patrick Reed
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

